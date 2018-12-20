British Woman Raped and Robbed in Goa

Walking south on Goa’s Palolem beach at 4 am in the town of Canacona, a British woman was accosted forcibly, pushed into a paddy field, and raped.

Just a day after the celebration of the Goa Liberation Day, a British woman was raped on one of the beaches in southern Goa. The rapist, after committing the crime, decamped with three bags belonging to the woman.

The man has not yet been identified, said police to the news agency PTI. The incident took place about 100 km off the state capital of Panaji in Canacona town.

Police inspector Rajendra Prabhudesai said that "the woman complained to the police that while she was walking from the Canacona railway station towards the beach, an unidentified person forcibly took her and raped her".

"As per the woman, the accused when seeing her walking alone pushed her into a paddy field near the road. Before raping her, the man struck a blow to her eyes due to which her vision blurred. The man after committing the crime went off with three bags belonging to her", added the police.

The police are on a lookout for the culprit. They have not gotten any leads so far.