Russian Beauty Queen Who Married Malaysian King Reveals Their Little Son’s Future

The Malaysian-Russian couple gave birth to a boy, named Tengku Ismail Leon Petra Bin Tengku Muhammad V Faris Petra, in late May, with the newly-minted mother taking to Instagram some time later to share the joy and also the life changes she had hitherto experienced.

Russian beauty queen Oksana Voevodina, who wedded Sultan Muhammad V of the Malaysian province of Kelantan in a surprise ceremony in the Moscow luxury resort Barvikha in November 2018, has revealed her secret aspirations vis-à-vis her new-born son’s future.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to share a few details of how the couple, who are currently living in a Kuala Lumpur royal palace, met and affectionately kept in touch before tying the knot.

In her most recent carousel of Instagram snapshots, she wrote with feeling both in English and Russian, closely following a glamorous motherly set of pictures of her pushing a pram during a promenade.

“In May 2019, I gave birth to our son Ismail Leon, Inshallah His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Kelantan and, Inshallah, the future King of Malaysia”.

She remarked that the sultan admitted that he was in love from the first sight, when she and her mother travelled to Malaysia following several months of phone conversations. She earlier recounted at length how they met in Europe while she was collaborating with their common friend, jeweller Jacob Arabo.

After the show, she and Sultan Muhammad V went for dinner where he introduced himself as the king of Malaysia – a post he formally gave up months after marrying Oksana, but at the time, on hearing him say so, the 2015 Miss Moscow opted to joke back, mentioning her own beauty queen status.

“I took it as a joke and joked back that I was also the queen of Moscow. We talked all evening and exchanged phone numbers. Soon news appeared about the appointment of the king, who was my new friend…” the woman noted.

According to the pictures Oksana earlier posted on social media, she converted to Islam before marrying the sultan in Moscow, drawing increased attention of the paparazzi while the high-profile marriage remained unconfirmed for quite some time by the Malaysian royal palace and the newlyweds alike.

Rumours spiked even further when in early January, less than two months after the lavish wedding ceremony, the sultan abdicated, with media reports claiming that it might have been because the council of Malay state rulers, who take turns serving as Malaysia's king for five-year terms each, refused to coronate Oksana as a monarch despite her conversion to Islam.