Register
18:21 GMT +327 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Miss Moscow 2015 Oksana Voyevodina at the Third Real Musicbox Award after-party in Moscow

    Ex-Miss Moscow Ties the Knot With Malaysian King in 'Stunning Russian Wedding'

    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Russia
    Get short URL
    148

    On the couple’s big day, the groom appeared donning a national Malay tunic, while the bride sizzled in a snow-white gown surrounded by neatly arranged rows of similarly clad bridesmaids.

    Miss Moscow title holder Oksana Voyevodina has become the first lady of Malaysia after marrying King Muhammad V, 49, in a lavish ceremony in the prestigious Moscow suburb of Barvikha after reportedly converting to Islam earlier this year, Islam News reported.

    The 25 year-old doctor’s daughter, who won the title of Miss Moscow in 2015, has since travelled China and Thailand on modelling work, but the sultan hasn’t disclosed where exactly the pair met.

    She is 24 years younger than ‘His Majesty’, an elected monarch who has been on the throne since 2016 and is frequently referred to by the short name — Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

    Emily Gurr
    © Photo: emmgurr/instagram
    Double Evacuation: Aussie Model Hit By Motorbike in Bali After Recovering From Dengue Fever

    During the royal ceremony and celebration, featuring the groom in national Malaysian clothes, namely a Malay tunic, whereas the bride wore a white wedding dress, no alcohol was served and all food was halal, which is in line with reports that the former beauty queen converted to Islam on April 16, 2018. She took the Muslim name Rihana and a picture of her in a hijab emerged on Twitter.

    Malaysian media reported that she will be known in future as Rihana Oxana Gorbatenko, since the model has allegedly reverted to her father’s last name.

    Burned wedding dress
    © FacebookScreenshot/Carla Santleben-Newport
    WATCH: Texas Woman Finalizes Divorce By Blowing Up Wedding Dress (PHOTOS)

    The king’s official residence has not yet released any official statement about the royal wedding, Malaysian tabloids have said, referring to the event as a ‘stunning Russian wedding’.

    Shortly after she grabbed the Miss Moscow title, she described her school years as those of ‘a kind of bandit’, admitting she was obsessed with leisure activities such as skates, bikes, VMX etc. She went on to say at the time that she considered the stronger sex to be ‘the head of the family’, who ‘of course shall not earn less than a woman’.    

    At the time she won the Moscow beauty contest, she insisted she did not have a boyfriend because she hadn’t found the right man, who her heart would point to: ‘so far it is silent’, she added.

    'I do not have a boyfriend,' she said. 'And I think that it would be harder for me to win, if I had. Because every boyfriend, if he let his girl go to the beauty contest, she won't be his girlfriend anymore’, she shared her relationship philosophy at the time.

    Related:

    Aussie Model Hit By Motorbike in Bali After Recovering From Dengue Fever
    Russian Top Model and Top Model Plus Finals Show Off Impeccable Beauties
    US Model Goes to Nigeria to Launch Skin Bleaching Cream, Gets Into Fight-Report
    'Digging His Own Grave': Backfire as Roberto Cavalli Bills Model 'Money Machine'
    Tags:
    relationship, Islam, sultan, royals, royal couple, wedding, Malaysia, Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница во время финалов всероссийских конкурсов красоты «Топ модель России 2018» и «Топ модель PLUS 2018» в Korston Club Hotel в Москве
    Russian Top Model and Top Model Plus Finals Show Off Impeccable Beauties
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse