Register
20:22 GMT +312 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Girls Neck Bends At 90 Degrees

    Pakistani Girl With Rare Condition Causing Extreme Pain Desperately Needs Funding for Surgery

    © Photo: YouTube/Caters Clips
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 30

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A Pakistani girl suffering from a rare health condition since childhood requires a major surgery for which her family is seeking the government’s help.

    The family has been waiting for a politician who abandoned them after pledging his help last year.   

    Afsheen Kunbhar, the 11-year-old girl from Mithi area in Pakistan’s Sindh Province, has a particular medical condition, in which her head is at a 90-degree angle since childhood.

    According to local medical practitioners, she suffers from a muscular disorder known as “torticollis” which is responsible for the improper positions of her head and neck.

    The condition has made it a struggle to perform daily tasks like eating, sleeping, and even walking.

    The illness started when she was just eight months old after she fell while playing with her siblings.

    Afsheen’s parents initially ignored the bend in her neck, which gradually worsened.  

    The girl stays at home with her widowed mother Jameelan Kunbhar, who takes care of her and six other siblings alone, after her husband died of cancer last year.

    Every day the mother struggles to make ends meet and barely earns anything as a domestic labourer.

    The poverty-stricken family is unable to pay for the surgery to help Afsheen, who is in constant pain.

    In 2018, a politician took Afsheen to Agha Khan University Hospital in Karachi, for possible surgery. It was then delayed due to a family wedding, after which the sponsor never returned and stopped answering phone calls.

    Her eldest brother Mohammad Yaqoob Kunbhar, 27, said, “The doctors at the Agha Khan Hospital, in Karachi, Pakistan, performed all the tests. They told us there is a 50 per cent chance of a successful surgery."

    “However, after a month, the politician who promised to sponsor the surgery never responded to my repeated calls. We don’t have money to take Afsheen to the hospital on our own. In the last year, she has just stayed at home, and hasn’t seen a doctor ever since,” he said.

    Kunbhar, who left a job repairing mobile phones to care for his ailing sister, is now urging the Pakistan government to help with her medical treatment as she is suffering.

    “She needs to be taken to a foreign country. I am pleading with the government and locals here to please help my sister. She needs surgery to live a normal life,” the girl’s brother said to Sputnik. 

     

    Related:

    Pakistan’s Heaviest Man Weighing 330 Kg Dies Unattended in Hospital
    Pakistan Reportedly Admits Losing Afghan Medical Tourists to India
    Tags:
    government, Health, medical care, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 6-12 July
    Free Speech & Tweets
    Free Speech & Tweets
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse