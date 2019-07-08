Pakistan’s Heaviest Man Weighing 330 Kg Dies Unattended in Hospital

New Delhi (Sputnik): Widely known as Pakistan’s “heaviest man alive”, Noor Hassan passed away on Monday after being left unattended in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Lahore city hospital, Pakistani media reported.

Hassan aged 55, was a native of Pakistan’s Punjab province. He drew international headlines after Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa ordered him airlifted to the Lahore hospital for treatment.

Following an intensive operation, Hassan, who weighed 330kg, was shifted to the ICU to be kept under observation.

He was reportedly neglected due to the commotion in the hospital’s ICU resulting from a scandal created by the relatives of a patient who had died earlier in the hospital.

Amid the disruption, Hassan was allegedly left unattended in the ICU for nearly an hour.

"In the chaos that ensued, Noor and a second patient died due to the unavailability of staff," Pakistani daily Dawn quoted a senior doctor as saying.

​Hassan had drawn countrywide attention after the Pakistani emergency service ‘Rescue 1122’ broke down a wall of his house, to evacuate him since his size prevented him from passing through the doorway.

Pakistan’s army had pledged all possible assistance to treat Hassan for his health problems.

The media labelled Hassan the heaviest man in the country, however, there was no official confirmation of this.