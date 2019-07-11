Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar Features in 2019 Forbes’ Richest Celebrities List

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian film star Akshay Kumar has achieved a new feat by emerging as the sole Indian actor in Forbes’ list of “World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities” for 2019.

With gross earnings of $65 million, Kumar stands at 33rd on the list, ahead of renowned celebrities like Rihanna, Jackie Chan, Scarlett Johansson and Katy Perry.

The magazine labelled Kumar one of India’s most-loved action heroes, known for his movies like “Baby”, “Holiday” and “Khiladi 420” and as “Bollywood’s top-earning star”, further stating that the actor gets a handsome $5-10 million per movie.

The 51-year-old actor has had a blockbuster 2018-2019. Apart from films, Kumar reportedly also sponsors around 20 top Indian brands spanning across various countries.

Indian netizens, meanwhile, have been delighted with the development.

The Twitterati are happy for Kumar, whose upcoming movie “Mission Mangal”, which is based on an Indian space mission, is already creating a buzz in the Indian film community.

​Apart from his “B-Town Hunk” image, the actor is also popular in India for running campaigns for various social causes around the country.

Kumar was recently on the receiving end of criticism from his fans after it was reported that he had taken up a Canadian citizenship and given up his Indian one. Kumar has said in the past that he is a dual citizen, but the Indian constitution does not allow for full dual citizenship. It is possible that he is an Overseas Citizen of India.