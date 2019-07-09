Bollywood's Akshay Kumar Trolled Over Tweet on Menstrual Hygiene in India After Embracing Canada

Sputnik (New Delhi): Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has come under fire, with netizens accusing him of showing superficial concern for India’s social problems, after leaving his native land for a luxurious life in Canada. Nevertheless, some of his fans voiced appreciation for his continued concern after immigrating.

It all happened when Akshay Kumar, who became a Canadian citizen in 2009, chose to tweet about menstrual hygiene awareness in India. His comment talked a menstrual hygiene conversation initiative which was launched in collaboration with his film “Padman”, based on the same topic.

Taking the menstrual hygiene conversation to the next level, so happy to learn Pad Man has been screened in more than 25 cities/ Nagarpalikas/ Grampanchayats in Pune , Satara & Solapur districts, taking the number to 50,000 people. Thank you @VijayaRahatkar ji & team for this. pic.twitter.com/alJ2bKIymi — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 8, 2019

But for some Twitterati, it was perhaps too much, and they went after him for questioning his fake concern for a country which he left long ago.

Other netizens slammed the actor by sharing various memes depicting Akshay’s “love for Canada”.

Netizens captioned the memes as “Jai Canada” meaning “Hail Canada” in Hindi.

Mr. Canada pic.twitter.com/Y5rR1MHvtj — ㅤㅤㅤ ㅤㅤㅤ ㅤㅤㅤ ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ ㅤㅤㅤ ㅤㅤㅤ ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ ㅤㅤㅤ ㅤㅤㅤ ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@ThatBhaiFan) July 9, 2019

Some users accused Akshay of propagating fake nationalism in India, alleging that his loyalties clearly lie elsewhere.

Pl do this charity in your country Canada . India par Ehsaan Mat Kare. — Rakesh Ahuja (@RakeshKrAhuja) July 9, 2019

Do you know?



Akshay Kumar makes films on Indian issues but the money we pay for watching his movies is sent to Canada to buy properties there and development of that country.



Henceforth I request you all to not watch Mission Mangal and watch Batala House.



Share if you agree. — Chota Sahil (@ViewsOfSahil) July 9, 2019

Nationalism is in high demand these days and who is a better face of "nationalism" than Canada Kumar AKA Akshay Kumar. — Ekta dharamraj (@Ekta_Dharamraj) July 8, 2019

However, not everyone was critical of the actor known as the “Action King of Bollywood”. His supporters hailed his initiative for empowering women, saying that only by empowering women, can Indian society progress.

Big men and strong men don't make a country strong ... but strong women, strong mothers, strong sisters make a country strong...💪💪💪#AkshayKumar — 🦁 𝙐.𝙋 𝘼𝙆𝙆𝙄𝘼𝙉𝙎 𝙂𝙍𝙊𝙐𝙋 🦁 (@UpAkkiansFC) July 8, 2019

Fabulous job by Akshay Sir in #Padman — Ashish Dixit (@AshishD49938460) July 8, 2019

Akshay is known for his “patriotic and nationalistic” movies like “Airlift”, “Holiday” and “Baby”.

The issue of the Bollywood star’s Canadian citizenship came to the limelight after he did not turn up to vote in the Indian Parliamentary Elections, despite being part of various “must vote” campaigns.

As the constitution of India doesn’t allow citizens to hold dual citizenship, Akshay is no longer eligible to vote.