At Least 63,000 People Affected by Floods in Northeastern India - Reports

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - At least 63,000 people have been affected by floods that were caused by heavy rain in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, NDTV reported on Wednesday.

About 145 villages across eight districts of the region were flooded, according to the broadcaster NDTV. The natural disaster has also disrupted road communication in several areas.

The situation could further deteriorate due to heavy rains expected throughout India's northeast over the next five days, the TV channel reported, citing the weather office. The rainfall also damaged roads and bridges across the eight districts.

Previously, massive rains hit the county, causing numerous casualties and massive damage in Mumbai.

The floods are common for the region during monsoon rainy season, which typically lasts from June until mid-September.