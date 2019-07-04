Netizens Hail Indian Cop Saving Drowning Canine in Flooded Mumbai (VIDEO)

New Delhi (Sputnik): A Mumbai policeman is drawing widespread praise on social media after saving a drowning dog in a flooded part of the metropolitan city, which has been experiencing heavy downpours for almost a week.

A video clip of the incident has gone viral. It shows how two rescuers, one of them a policeman, saves a dog when it makes a daring effort to swim against uncontrollable flood waters.

​The video was initially posted on 3 June from the official twitter handle "Mumbai Police". The dog is seen being washed away in a flooded street when the cop comes to its rescue and saves it from drowning.

Man’s best friend, found its best friend in PC Prakash Pawar too. #FriendsIndeed pic.twitter.com/hCsrDwlfZ5 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 3, 2019

​

The video didn’t take too long to come to the attention of netizens, and soon social media was flooded with heaps of praise for Mumbai Police. Many have voiced their appreciation to the officer for saving the dog.

Bollywood actor Ritesh Deshmukh was one of the first to congratulate Mumbai Police for their act, writing a thank you message in local the Marathi language.

प्रकाश पवारजी आपले अभिनंदन आणि आभार — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 3, 2019

​

Salute to Mumbai Police for putting their lives to risk during such situations 👏🏻👏🏻 — Dhaval mehta (@Dym21101993) July 3, 2019

​

​

Thank you PC Pawar for saving the dog 🙏. Not many people care to be so kind to strays. — N everythings fine! (@sheensie) July 4, 2019

​

One user from the US posted about how proud she felt after watching the video, realising that even a dog’s life matters in her motherland.

So damn proud of people in my motherland to save this dog in the flood. Mad respect to the Mumbai police for their job. https://t.co/7SeJbDzXZj — ⚾V⚾🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@nysportsfan2015) July 4, 2019

​

Recently, Mumbai has experienced terrible water-logging and flooding, as the city recorded its second highest rainfall in 45 years. The situation has caused several accidents around the city on roads as well as in residences. India's finance capital had 550 mm of rain over two days, exceeding average monthly rainfalls for June in just 48 hours.



