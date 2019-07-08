New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistani politician Khurram Nawaz Gandapur launched the Twitterati into hysterics when he mistook a sequence from the popular video game Grand Theft Auto (GTA) V to be real.

In a now-deleted tweet, Gandapur, Secretary General of Pakistan's Awami Tehreek Party and a member of Pakistan’s Defence Committee, on 6 July posted a popular gaming sequence on his Twitter handle, showing a pilot aborting a landing just in time to avoid an oil tanker on the runway. The politician captioned it “Miraculous save by the pilot’s presence of mind”.

GTA V is the 5th part of the Grand Theft Auto series, an action-adventure video game created by Rockstar Games. It was released globally in September 2013 for the PlayStation 3 platform, and subsequently for PlayStation 4 in 2014.

Pakistani politician Khurram Nawaz Gandapur tweeted a GTA 5 video believing it to be a real incident pic.twitter.com/9I3pVgWdmv — Hans Singh Rajput (@HansSingh13) July 8, 2019

​However, before the video was deleted by the politician, many had already taken a screenshot of the tweet or managed to download and re-share the posted video.

If you want to watch this videohttps://t.co/p1MDnwEVpu — Divyansh (@Divyans65973230) July 7, 2019

​Twitterati these days seldom spare any mistakes, especially made by any celebrity, least of all a politician. Gandapur was mercilessly trolled for his ignorance.

Happens. When cartoons who follow a comic book get elected.



"In the latest, a Pakistani Minister, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur on Saturday left the Twitterati in splits as he shared a video of a popular game Grand Theft Auto V as if it were a real incident"https://t.co/84hya9IptR — ElsaRules (@RulesElsa) July 7, 2019

Lol... Presence of mind or absence of mind? 🤣🤣🤣 — जय श्री राम (@dokaurikaadmi) July 6, 2019

@majorgauravarya ,



now we can understand their theory bring down the second MIG.

they would watched it in GTA-5 .



one can know how they become bankrupt, US would have sold the GTA-5 games instead of F16 pic.twitter.com/kvw8iWNTPl — Sankarbalajee (@Sankarbalajee1) July 7, 2019

Pakistanis will also tell this real 😆😆😆😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/dZzL4N4UPb — 😎 प्रतीक मिश्रा ⚙️ (💯% FOLLOW 🔙 GURANTEED) (@pkmkb662299) July 7, 2019

These innocuous mistakes are what we live for. Too funny! — Prachi Gupta (@prachigupta85) July 8, 2019

Some were less harsh and opted to sympathise with the politician, blaming the “generation gap” for Gandapur not being able to recognise the gaming graphics.

that’s not real but simulated , I am not into games but this day and age even games looks so real .

No offence to u , it’s just this generation gape that is causing such mistakes to ppl who r having a much older head on their shoulders — iDontMindTheyDontMatter (@SjPTI) July 6, 2019

This is not the only time of late that Pakistani politicians have amused netizens with their blunders.

Earlier, during the live streaming of a press conference for a political party in the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the cat filter was accidentally turned on, making the faces of the leaders look like cats while streaming live.