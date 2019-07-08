Bollywood Actress Accuses Man of ‘Raping With Eyes’, Trolled by Twitterati

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian actress Esha Gupta has faced severe backlash on social media for her recent outburst against a Delhi-based hotelier, accusing him of indecent behaviour and “raping her with his eyes”.

Esha, who had reportedly gone out with her friends for a meal, recently posted an Instagram story along with a series of tweets where she expressed her ordeal and talked about how the man made her feel immensely uncomfortable.

If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then idk what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped.. #RohitVig you’re a swine.. he deserves to rot — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 5, 2019

Men like Rohit vig, are the reason women don’t feel safe any where. You around me with your eyes and stares was enough — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 5, 2019

However, some netizens were rather amused by her claims, with many taking digs at the actress and accusing her of making a hyperbole out of nothing.

Some were flummoxed to think how the actress could accuse someone of rape when the person didn’t even touch her. Some even accused Esha of trying to drawn newsmen’s attention as she might have a movie project coming up.

U had 2 securities around and still u had no courage to confront him. U should have told him at least once to stop staring at me. Did u do that ? No Now ,Stop crying on Twitter and never ever try to teach anyone to be bold. So called Roll Model celeb.😏 — Manisha Rathi (@manisharathi) July 6, 2019

Daily I can srap out 5 to 10 women staring at me.

Use some words like

1. Violated

2. I cant believe what girls go through

3. Uncomfortable

And the dumb crowd of this country favor women blindly#AreMenSwine — Shashi Suman (@hellocodings) July 6, 2019

If Living in ShowBiz World as a PublicFigure YouCan feel Such that You lost...... In a Restaurant/PublucPlace for Being in Focal Length one pair of Eyes n When Appear in So many way on SilverScreens HowMany Thousand Pairs of Eyes On You, SoAppear in a Burkha. — Bhanu Roy (@broymusic) July 6, 2019

Thats other way of saying..please watch my upcoming movie. I can barely act, I have no talent, media does not cover me but..please watch my upcoming movie ! Whenever films of such third raters are up for release, every man should go into hiding..she might use you for publicity ! — Sarcastology (@Sarcastologic) July 8, 2019

No , we are not above the law and will never be but we the people all know about Bollywood's gang law and one interesting fact m telling U is, Now women are 'The Man' and protecting us and being Fire fighters & U BW gang creating controversy on twitter for just movie, — ☻ Sнīvαм-Tђє σηє ☻ (@ShashwatTheOne) July 6, 2019

Some users chose to mock the Bollywood heartthrob, known for her roles films like “Jannat 2”, “Rustom”, and “Baadshaho”.

One twitter user questioned how she figured out that the guy was staring at her without herself stealing a glance at him.

In fact YOU were also staring at him constantly. If not, then how it is possible for you to know that he was staring at you? — MyNation_Fathers (@dd_alienfather) July 6, 2019

However, amid the severe trolling, Esha also received support from some users who sympathised with her, saying that all accusations of harassment should be looked into properly.

OK as u say call... Cool..suppose @eshagupta2811 calls too what would she say?? A man is staring at her arrest him U think the cops would do anything..??@eshagupta2811 eshu proud of u babu to come out n give it back to those who think its their birth right to glare at women — RiA (@RiaRevealed) July 6, 2019

Ohhh so it means a person should not question / take stand for his/her safety when her/his film is releasing 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻but what I can see is that you will get quite good publicity post your nonsense comment 🙏🏻 — swati singh (@swatitsingh) July 6, 2019

Esha, though, was not to be bogged down by the trolls and shot back at them, saying she wasn’t looking for attention, being a celebrity, but was rather standing up for the harassment that common girls in society face on a day-to-day basis.

It’s not about being a celeb. What a normal girl has to go through? How can a man be above the law. I was having dinner. He came much later n took the table opp us. Why is it ok for men to think it is okay — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 6, 2019

