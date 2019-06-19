Register
19 June 2019
    Miss India Ushoshi Sengupta poses for photographers during the Miss Universe 2010 Contestant Swimsuit Event at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas on August 21, 2010

    Twitterati Fume as Former Miss India Harassed in Road Rage Incident

    © AFP 2019 / MARK RALSTON
    Asia & Pacific
    New Delhi (Sputnik):  Miss India Universe Ushoshi Sengupta was reportedly attacked by a gang of 15 young thugs in the Indian city of Kolkata on Monday night. The local police were initially unhelpful but looked into the matter after her Facebook post describing the ordeal went viral; police arrested seven men on charges of harassment and assault.

    Indian Twitter users were outraged to learn that former Miss India Universe Ushoshi Sengupta was allegedly harassed around midnight by a gang of teenage thugs in the Indian city of Kolkata earlier this week.

    Ushoshi posted on Facebook that her Uber was attacked on Monday night during her ride home. She alleged that a criminal gang dragged her out of a taxi after hitting the vehicle and assaulting the driver. Ushoshi posted a video of the attack.

    She was just as incensed by the lacklustre response of the local police, who she approached as the driver was being attacked by the gang of teenagers. She was later pursued by the gang to a colleague's house and assaulted; the alleged assailants insisted that she delete the video.

    “How does 15 boys without helmet have such ease to beat up the Uber driver and break the car. In south kolkata??? What I realised that this was a way to extract money from the driver by threatening him in a mob. This is absolutely a way of extortion…” Ushoshi wrote in a Facebook post.

    Fortunately for her, the post went viral on social media, and the Kolkata Police moved in and arrested seven of the gang members on various charges, including harassment and assault. 

    Netizens expressed their bewilderment, saying even a former “Miss India” is unsafe to travel at night in Kolkata.

    Meanwhile some users blamed the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the situation of “lawlessness” prevailing in the state.

    The Indian state of West Bengal has been in news in recent months due an increase in reported violence, especially since the Indian Parliamentary Elections; some of the incidents which happened within the past moth have been due to tensions stemming from the national vote.

    Kolkata also witnessed the alleged assault of junior doctors following the death of a patient, prompting statewide doctors’ protests against the administration. 

    Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress Party has blamed India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the disorder in West Bengal.

    The BJP, however, has constantly refuted these charges, and accused Banerjee of spreading local violence and anarchy in West Bengal.

