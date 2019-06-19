Twitterati Fume as Former Miss India Harassed in Road Rage Incident

New Delhi (Sputnik): Miss India Universe Ushoshi Sengupta was reportedly attacked by a gang of 15 young thugs in the Indian city of Kolkata on Monday night. The local police were initially unhelpful but looked into the matter after her Facebook post describing the ordeal went viral; police arrested seven men on charges of harassment and assault.

Indian Twitter users were outraged to learn that former Miss India Universe Ushoshi Sengupta was allegedly harassed around midnight by a gang of teenage thugs in the Indian city of Kolkata earlier this week.

Ushoshi posted on Facebook that her Uber was attacked on Monday night during her ride home. She alleged that a criminal gang dragged her out of a taxi after hitting the vehicle and assaulting the driver. Ushoshi posted a video of the attack.

She was just as incensed by the lacklustre response of the local police, who she approached as the driver was being attacked by the gang of teenagers. She was later pursued by the gang to a colleague's house and assaulted; the alleged assailants insisted that she delete the video.

“How does 15 boys without helmet have such ease to beat up the Uber driver and break the car. In south kolkata??? What I realised that this was a way to extract money from the driver by threatening him in a mob. This is absolutely a way of extortion…” Ushoshi wrote in a Facebook post.

Fortunately for her, the post went viral on social media, and the Kolkata Police moved in and arrested seven of the gang members on various charges, including harassment and assault.

We have taken this incident very seriously and seven persons have been arrested so far. On the order of the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, an

inquiry regarding the non-registration of F.I.R. has been initiated into this incident, at a very senior level. — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) 18 June 2019

Netizens expressed their bewilderment, saying even a former “Miss India” is unsafe to travel at night in Kolkata.

Even Miss India is not safe in Bengal.@ushoshi Sengupta attacked and followed by mob. We all know who are these guys and from where they belong. It's a common scene in areas around Park Circus, Mullick Bazar, Moulali, Khiderpore where Police feels helpless in heart of Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/90BFaWHNf0 — Harsh Pansari (@iamharshpansari) 19 June 2019

Not a single daughter and lady safe in West Bengal. Safety is Big Joke, How many times that we have to ashamed in front of World, Miss Universe India Ushoshi Sengupta harassed in @MamataOfficial own constituency. Her Driver been also physically assaulted.https://t.co/YzASK5ESVa — Debasree Chaudhuri (@DebasreeBJP) 19 June 2019

former miss india universe ushoshi sengupta had to go through a harrowing time in kolkata after some boys - from a particular community, unleashed hell on her and the @uber cab she was in https://t.co/spj2siSsh5! 7 arrests have been made! pic.twitter.com/UsdFsixZhR — vivek singh (@vivekbabaji) 19 June 2019

Meanwhile some users blamed the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the situation of “lawlessness” prevailing in the state.

SHOCKING!!!



Former Miss India Universe chased and attacked in Kolkata, absolute anarchy in West Bengal under #MamathaBannerjee!!



No one is safe in WB, except the illegal Immigrants & hooligans. As a CM, HM of state #MamataBanarjee failing miserably! https://t.co/WYUuyvqgiG — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) 19 June 2019

Names of those who attacked #UshoshiSengupta's car, heckeled her are out. To blame a particular community is easy, wrong, dangerous. But if a community is made to feel they are above law, their worst prejudices pandered to for votes, this happens. For that, Mamata is guilty. — Deep Halder (@deepscribble) 19 June 2019

The Indian state of West Bengal has been in news in recent months due an increase in reported violence, especially since the Indian Parliamentary Elections; some of the incidents which happened within the past moth have been due to tensions stemming from the national vote.

Kolkata also witnessed the alleged assault of junior doctors following the death of a patient, prompting statewide doctors’ protests against the administration.

Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress Party has blamed India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the disorder in West Bengal.

The BJP, however, has constantly refuted these charges, and accused Banerjee of spreading local violence and anarchy in West Bengal.