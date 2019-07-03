It was celebrations galore on Twitter across India as the Indian Cricket Team overcame the Bangladesh hurdle, cruising through to the advanced stages of the Cricket World Cup being hosted in England.
Team India beat team Bangladesh by 28 runs on Tuesday night in a nail-biting match, after scoring a mammoth 314/9 by batting first. With this victory, the team won its 6th match in the tournament.
The glamorous B-Town was highly enthusiastic, sharing their feelings on social media and cheering up the team. Bollywood celebrities cheered the cricketers on, urging them to bring the cup home from England.
That’s how it’s done @Jaspritbumrah93 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 woohooo !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) July 2, 2019
Bharat Mata Ki Jai. भारत माता की जय।🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/c22TXuN9Vj— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 2, 2019
We won it. Onto the semi’s now #teamIndia 🔥🔥🔥🔥— Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) July 2, 2019
Congratulations #TeamIndia for making it into the Semi Finals 🇮🇳 What a fantastic game by the entire team 🏏 #BANvsIND #ICCCWC2019 #Rohit #Bumrah INDIAAAA 🇮🇳👏💪🤩 #Ting pic.twitter.com/jbdBBFSJH5— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) July 2, 2019
The mainstays of Indian politics were led by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal who showcased their love for cricket and the mood of the nation. These top leaders wished the team success in going all the way and lifting the coveted world cup trophy.
Congratulations to #TeamIndia for making into the semi-finals of the #CWC19.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 2, 2019
Kudos to @ImRo45 for a perfect ton and @Jaspritbumrah93 for a match winning spell.
All the very best for the future games. pic.twitter.com/a9DO5s0QkE
Congratulations to the Indian cricket team for winning against Bangladesh in #CWC19. It was quite an engaging match.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 2, 2019
Happy to know that Team India has secured a berth in the Semifinals of this ICC World Cup. We are proud of them!
Another great performance by #TeamIndia in #INDvBAN cricket match, proving their mettle on the field.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 2, 2019
Congratulations to Men in Blue on entering semifinals of #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/0bOm0YPCwz
Former Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore who also happens to be a proud Olympic medal winner from 2004, also extended his best wishes to the team.
Well Done #TeamIndia— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 2, 2019
Another all-round performance from #TeamIndia to beat Bangladesh. Many congratulations to @ImRo45 for hitting 4th century in this #CWC19
Congratulations for reaching Semis.
It was heartening to see 87 year young fan cheering for her Team, #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/BDkLQazpKJ
The 'Men in Blue' as Team India is called, managed to redeem themselves from a disappointing defeat dealt by England on 30 June. Thus expectedly, the Twitterati were abuzz with congratulatory messages for the cricketers who are being hailed as the toast of the nation.
Team India is set to play their last league game on 6 July against Sri Lanka. However, the match would be a dead rubber as India has already scored 13 points on the table, which is sufficient for a semi-final berth in the World Cup.
