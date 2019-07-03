New Delhi (Sputnik): Social media is abuzz with a joyful outpouring of reactions as Team India surpassed challenges posed by the spirited Bangladesh team on Tuesday night. Politicians, Bollywood celebrities and the majority of Indian citizens are cheering as the Indian Cricket Team stormed into the Semi-Finals of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup.

It was celebrations galore on Twitter across India as the Indian Cricket Team overcame the Bangladesh hurdle, cruising through to the advanced stages of the Cricket World Cup being hosted in England.

Team India beat team Bangladesh by 28 runs on Tuesday night in a nail-biting match, after scoring a mammoth 314/9 by batting first. With this victory, the team won its 6th match in the tournament.

The glamorous B-Town was highly enthusiastic, sharing their feelings on social media and cheering up the team. Bollywood celebrities cheered the cricketers on, urging them to bring the cup home from England.

That’s how it’s done @Jaspritbumrah93 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 woohooo !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) July 2, 2019

Bharat Mata Ki Jai. भारत माता की जय।🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/c22TXuN9Vj — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 2, 2019

We won it. Onto the semi’s now #teamIndia 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) July 2, 2019

The mainstays of Indian politics were led by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal who showcased their love for cricket and the mood of the nation. These top leaders wished the team success in going all the way and lifting the coveted world cup trophy.

Congratulations to #TeamIndia for making into the semi-finals of the #CWC19.



Kudos to @ImRo45 for a perfect ton and @Jaspritbumrah93 for a match winning spell.



All the very best for the future games. pic.twitter.com/a9DO5s0QkE — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 2, 2019

Congratulations to the Indian cricket team for winning against Bangladesh in #CWC19. It was quite an engaging match.



Happy to know that Team India has secured a berth in the Semifinals of this ICC World Cup. We are proud of them! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 2, 2019

Another great performance by #TeamIndia in #INDvBAN cricket match, proving their mettle on the field.



Congratulations to Men in Blue on entering semifinals of #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/0bOm0YPCwz — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 2, 2019

Former Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore who also happens to be a proud Olympic medal winner from 2004, also extended his best wishes to the team.

Well Done #TeamIndia



Another all-round performance from #TeamIndia to beat Bangladesh. Many congratulations to @ImRo45 for hitting 4th century in this #CWC19

Congratulations for reaching Semis.



It was heartening to see 87 year young fan cheering for her Team, #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/BDkLQazpKJ — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 2, 2019

The 'Men in Blue' as Team India is called, managed to redeem themselves from a disappointing defeat dealt by England on 30 June. Thus expectedly, the Twitterati were abuzz with congratulatory messages for the cricketers who are being hailed as the toast of the nation.

Team India is set to play their last league game on 6 July against Sri Lanka. However, the match would be a dead rubber as India has already scored 13 points on the table, which is sufficient for a semi-final berth in the World Cup.