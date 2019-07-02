Register
21:08 GMT +302 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian fans wave national flags as they celebrate after India won the 2015 Cricket World Cup's cricket match against Pakistan, on the streets of Mumbai

    Ex-Pak Cricket Captain Criticises India after Loss to England Erupts on Twitterati

    © AFP 2019 / PUNIT PARANJPE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Former Pakistan Captain Waqar Younis’s tweet suggesting India lost to England on purpose to knock Pakistan out of the Cricket World Cup has created a huge furor on Twitter. While Younis faced a severe backlash from Indians who defended the company and their team, Pakistani netizens backed their former captain.

    Former Pakistan Cricketer Waqar Younis questioned the sportsmanship of Team India, suggesting they lost the 30 June match against England in the Cricket World Cup on purpose to knock Pakistan out of the tournament; this seems to have not gone down too well with Indian cricket fans.

    Younis’s tweet where he wrote “Sportsmanship of few Champions got tested and they failed” comes after several former Pakistani cricketers like Sikandar Bakht and Basit Ali suggesting before the match that India would willfully underperform in the match.

    Due to the arrangement of the points table at the tournament, Pakistan were heavily banking on neighbouring India getting the better of England to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.

    But the tweet led to a row on the twitter, evoking a number of furious reactions. Some Indian fans preferred bashing the former cricketer, stating that cricket is a game and winning and losing is a part of it. 

    One user reminded the former Pakistan captain of a similar situation in 2009 Champions trophy, where India required Pakistan to win a match against Australia to progress in the tournament. But the later ended up losing the match.

    There were others who opted to mock the former Pakistani captain vis-à-vis the political tensions between his country and its neighbour to the east.

    However, Pakistani netizens were quick to back Younis’ claim that India was underperforming in the match and questioned the “lack of intent” shown by the Indian team.

    One user posted a clipping of a post-match show where sports gurus expressed their surprise...

    Earlier, chasing a target of 338 set by England, India could manage 306/5 in their full quota of 50 overs at Edgbaston and suffered their first defeat in the ongoing Cricket World Cup tournament. While India looks almost set to qualify for the semi-finals with two games remaining, Pakistan's team, who are virtually out of the tournament, would face Bangladesh in their last encounter.

    Related:

    British Singer Ed Sheeran Spotted at Cricket World Cup Drinking Indian Beer -Twitterati Rejoice
    Watch Pakistan and Afghanistan Fans Clash at Cricket World Cup Match in UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Group of Friends Pose for a Sefie in Cape Town
    Sexy, Sexier, the Sexiest: Top Nations 2019 Poll Finds to Be Hot
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse