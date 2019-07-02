UN Urges Both Sides in Hong Kong Protests to Commit to Dialogue, Restraint - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following the protests in Hong Kong and calls on all sides to exercise restraint and commit to non-violence and dialogue, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The Secretary-General has been following the events that have been taking place in Hong Kong. He reiterates the importance of respect for the right to peaceful protest and freedom of assembly and expression as well as the commitment by all sides to dialogue, non-violence and restraint", Dujarric said.

Earlier in the day, which marks the anniversary of the city’s 1997 return to Chinese rule, hundreds of mainly young masked protesters set up barricades on several streets in the city-state, resulting in clashes with police, who were forced to use batons and pepper spray to disperse the crowds.

Some of the protesters then tried to break into the Legislative Council (LegCo) building and smash tempered windows with different objects.

The LegCo Secretariat, for the first time, declared an unprecedented red security alert and ordered that the building be evacuated.

Mass rallies erupted in Hong Kong in early June as the authorities were considering adopting a bill that would allow the autonomous Chinese city to extradite suspects to jurisdictions with which it did not have an extradition agreement, including mainland China, Taiwan and Macao.

Pressured by the protests, the government indefinitely suspended the bill, while Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam issued a public apology. However, the protesters still demand the complete withdrawal of the extradition amendments.

The Hong Kong region, which enjoys significant autonomy in China except for foreign and defense policies, has a legal system, different from China. The opponents of the proposed bill claim they would become "the death" for Hong Kong as any human rights activist or member of the non-governmental organization whose activity does not please Beijing will risk falling under it and be persecuted.