Hong Kong Police Use Batons, Pepper Spray to Disperse Extradition Law Protests - Reports

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Hong Kong police on Monday used batons and pepper spray to disperse protesters rallying against amendments to the extradition law, who took to the streets on Monday, in the 22nd anniversary of the transfer of Hong Kong to China from the United Kingdom, RTHK reported.

According to the RTHK broadcaster, at about 7:20 a.m. local time (23:20 p.m. on Sunday GMT) police officers wearing helmets and carrying shields tried to remove barricades that were set by protesters to block a street leading to a square in Wan Chai district. In Wan Chai, the annually flag-raising ceremony marking Hong Kong's handover is held.

More footage of the heavily armoured police retreating #extraditionbill pic.twitter.com/qXdtHAmECA — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) July 1, 2019

Mass rallies erupted in Hong Kong in early June, as the authorities were considering to adopt a bill designed to allow Hong Kong to extradite suspects to jurisdictions, with which the city does not have an extradition agreement, including mainland China.

As a result of the protests, the city authorities have indefinitely suspended the bill, while Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has made a public apology. Beijing backed her move, also stressing that issue related to Hong Kong are part of China's domestic policy, in which no one has the right to interfere.

The protesters, however, demand complete withdrawal of the extradition amendments.

Hong Kong is a special administrative region, which reunited with China in 1997 under the "one country, two systems" principle, so its governance and economic systems are separate from the rest of the country.