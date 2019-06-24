Register
00:21 GMT +325 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump, left, speaks as South Korean President Moon Jae-in looks on during a joint news conference at the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017

    Trump Heads to South Korea to Reignite Denuclearization Talks, Possibly Give DMZ Speech

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    113

    US President Donald Trump will visit South Korea this weekend to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, just a few days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un confirmed that he had received a personal letter from Trump, describing the missive’s content as “excellent.”

    During his visit in South Korea, Trump is slated to meet South Korean President Moon Jae In on Sunday, following the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Moon’s spokesperson, Ko Min Jung, confirmed. During the summit, Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss ways to resolve the Washington-Beijing trade war. 

    U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Sarah Sanders Rattles Twitter by Saying Trump, Kim Agree on Biden's 'Low IQ'

    "US President Donald Trump plans to make a state visit to South Korea for two days from Saturday,” Ko said, the Korea Times reported Monday. “President Moon proposed Trump's visit during an April summit in Washington, DC. The agenda will be about denuclearization and bringing a lasting peace to the peninsula through collaborative efforts between the two countries.”

    Trump and Moon plan to have “in-depth discussions on ways to work together to foster lasting peace,” Ko added.

    While there is speculation that Trump may deliver a speech in the village of Panmunjom, just north of the de facto border between North and South Korea, Ko announced that it is not possible to “confirm the possible whereabouts of the US president during his visit,” also refusing to confirm reports that Trump plans to meet Moon and Kim at the border village, which would be the first time in history that both the US and South Korean presidents have jointly visited the demilitarized zone.

    The announcement of the Moon-Trump meeting comes shortly after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US was ready to continue talks with Pyongyang. 

    “I’m hopeful that this will provide a good foundation for us to begin … these important discussions with the North Koreans,” Pompeo told reporters Sunday. 

    Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) attends the opening of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 4, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    President Xi Jinping to Attend Russia-India-China Talks at G20 Summit in Osaka

    The North Korean leader vowed to think “seriously” about a personal letter from Trump just a few days ago. Earlier in June, Trump said he had received a "very warm" letter from Kim, implying that a third summit between the US and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea could take place in the near future. 

    The US president has previously said that he believes North Korea has "tremendous potential" under Kim's leadership.

    Related:

    ‘Leaked’ North Korean Document Claims Kim Jong Un Doesn’t Intend to Denuclearize
    Full Denuclearization of North Korea by 2021 Hardly Possible – Russian Lawmaker
    US Special Envoy to Update UN on DPRK Denuclearization, Trump-Kim Hanoi Summit
    US, South Korea Representatives Discuss Denuclearization - State Department
    France, China Reaffirm Commitment to JCPOA, DPRK Denuclearization - Macron
    Tags:
    North Korea, South Korea, Moon Jae-in, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse