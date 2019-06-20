Remains of 13 Killed in Indian An-32 Jet Crash Recovered

The An-32 aircraft vanished from radars around 12:25 pm on 3 June while flying from Jorhat in the Indian state of Assam to Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh state. The Indian Air Force (IAF) earlier stated that all the people on board had been killed in the crash.

New Delhi (Sputnik): About a fortnight after an Indian Air Force plane went missing, rescuers have managed to recover the remains of the 13 personnel killed in the An-32 aircraft crash.

It is reported that six bodies and the remains of the other seven have been recovered from the crash site in the mountains of Arunachal Pradesh state.

Ten days after wreckage was sighted, six bodies & seven remains of the 13 IAF personnel finally recovered from the An-32 crash site. To be transported back to Jorhat next. pic.twitter.com/vik6f6rFw6 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) 20 June 2019

​

The recovery comes 17 days after the jet went missing on 3 June. The rescue operations were delayed several times due to inhospitable terrain and tough weather conditions.

The wreckage of the missing aircraft was located on 11 June after days of searching. The IAF subsequently air dropped 8-10 of its personnel to look for the 13 people who were on board the plane.

The IAF earlier informed that the Mi-17 helicopters used in the search operation encountered problems as they couldn't land in close proximity of the crash site due to the high elevation and dense forest terrain of the region.