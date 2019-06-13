Black Box of Crashed An-32 Indian Military Aircraft Recovered

The black box, which stores flight data and the cockpit voice recorder, will likely provide crucial details as investigators continue to look for answers.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday managed to recover the black box of the crashed AN-32 military transport aircraft which went missing on 3 June and was finally located on 11 June near the border with China.

None of the 13 people on board survived, and an IAF official said the AN-32's black box was recovered from crash site in India’s Arunachal Pradesh state on Thursday.

Moreover, the bodies of all 13 personnel on board were also recovered. The aircraft took off from Jorhat city in the state of Assam for the Mechuka Air Field, only 40 km away from the China border.

The device, which stores flight data and other pertinent information, will likely provide crucial details as investigators continue to look for answers, an IAF official said.

Technical inspectors will now analyse the data stored in the cockpit voice recorder as they look to uncover the details of the communication the pilot had with air control minutes before the crash.

The wreckage of the missing AN-32 was found 16km North of Lipo, North East of Tato, in heavily forested mountainous terrain in the border state of Arunachal Pradesh at an approximate elevation of 12,000ft.

The IAF has lost 10 aircraft in nine crashes this year, costing 23 lives.