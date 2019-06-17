Register
17 June 2019
    Indian fans wave national flags as they celebrate after India won the 2015 Cricket World Cup's cricket match against Pakistan, on the streets of Mumbai

    India, Pakistan Exchange Barbs on Twitter after Cricket World Cup Encounter

    © AFP 2019 / PUNIT PARANJPE
    Asia & Pacific
    New Delhi (Sputnik): India has registered a third victory in the Cricket World Cup by defeating arch rival Pakistan, something which Indian Home Minister Amit Shah hailed as “another strike on Pakistan”. The statement held significance, as Shah and his party condemned Pakistan from time to time during the recent Indian parliamentary elections.

    As India humbled Pakistan with an 89-run win on Sunday in a Cricket World Cup match, a verbal spat broke out following the Indian home minister equating the latest win with the recent air strike in Pakistan's Balakot region in February.  

    Just after India won the rain-stricken match based on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the national president of the country's governing party, the BJP, tweeted:

    However, this went a bit too far in the eyes of the Pakistan Armed Forces, with its spokesperson hitting back at the Indian home minister's reaction.  

    Major General Asif Ghafoor, chief spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces and director-general of Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations, while congratulating India on their victory, mocked the Indian home minister over Pakistan's retaliatory air strikes on February 27 in the Noushera region of Indian Kashmir.

    Earlier, a wave of celebration ran across the Indian government as several Indian Ministers congratulated the Indian cricket team after Indian Captain Virat Kohli led team registered a win over Pakistan in the much awaited encounter.

    Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also took to social media to express their joy on the Indian cricket team's performance.

    India's former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, too, sent her best wishes, as the Indian team registered their third victory, maintaining their unbeaten streak in the tournament.

    The intensive build-up to the India-Pakistan cricket match was due to tensions prevailing between the two South Asian neighbours. They were exacerbated by a deadly suicide bomb attack allegedly claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad on a convoy of Indian military personnel in Pulwama in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February.

    In response to the attack, the Indian Air Force conducted an air raid on a suspected terror camp in Balakot on 26 February.

    Pakistan denied existence of any such camps in the area, with media citing locals as saying that besides hitting some 15 pine trees, only one elderly villager was hurt in the air raid.

    The following day, the two countries' aircraft engaged in a fierce dogfight over Kashmir. Since then, both sides have been involved in sporadic fighting over the de facto border.

     

