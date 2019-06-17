Xi to Hold First Official Visit to North Korea From 20-21 June - Reports

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold from 20-21 June his first state visit to North Korea, the China Central Television (CCTV) broadcaster reported on Monday.

The visit will be held at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the CCTV specified.

This will be Xi's first visit to North Korea as the head of state and the first visit by a Chinese leader in 14 years.

According to the CNA news channel, China and North Korea have been working to improve bilateral relations in recent months after Beijing had voiced its support for several UN sanctions against Pyongyang over its nuclear activities.

The visit to North Korea comes a week before the opening of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.