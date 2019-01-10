Register
19:39 GMT +310 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju inspect an honour guard before leaving Pyongyang for a visit to China, this January 7, 2019 photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 8, 2019.

    Kim’s Visit Could Help Beijing Thwart US Demands in Trade Talks - Scholars

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Tommy Yang - The surprise visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Beijing could become leverage for China to fend off harsh US demands during the ongoing trade negotiations, as Chinese authorities start to run out of options in finding retaliatory measures against the United States, scholars told Sputnik.

    After it took more than five years for Kim to make his first visit to China last March after taking office in 2012, the North Korean leader arrived in Beijing on Tuesday morning to kick off his fourth visit to its key neighbour within a year.

    Kim’s visit coincided with ongoing trade negotiations between Chinese and US officials in Beijing, as both sides seek to reach a detailed agreement to find a consensus between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump during their meeting at the G20 summit in Argentina.

    When tensions on the Korean Peninsula reached its peak in 2017, Trump called on China to exert its influence to rein in North Korea’s nuclear ambitions as Pyongyang relies heavily on Beijing economically.

    READ MORE: Latest US-China Trade Talks Focus on China's Pledge to Buy More US Goods — USTR

    Resist US Pressure

    As Beijing appears to be running out of retaliatory measures against further punitive US tariffs, demonstrating its influence over North Korea could become an option for China to thwart excessive demands from the United States during ongoing trade talks, political analysts suggested.

    "If the United States pressures China too much and starts to threaten what Beijing views as its core interests, what kind of retaliatory measures are left for Chinese leaders? If China punishes US companies operating in the country, it could risk putting more pressure on the depressed Chinese economy. That’s why North Korea could become a variable option for China to send a signal that Beijing is willing to work with Washington on this issue. The message is simple: if you [the United States] want to make progress on issues related to North Korea, you can’t push us [China] too much," Ding Xueliang, director of the Institute for China's Overseas Interests, Shenzhen University, told Sputnik.

    The expert pointed out that it was not a coincidence for Kim to visit Beijing during the same days when US-China trade talks are also being held in the Chinese capital.

    "China has always been very sensitive to the timing of such [political] events. As trade talks with the United States carry such significant impact on China, Chinese leaders would never allow an event to take place at the same time, if that event is viewed as disruptive. That’s without question," he said.

    READ MORE: Shutdown Continues as Some GOP Members Break Ranks; China's Economy Slows

    Can't Trust US Promises

    However, other experts argued that it’s difficult for Beijing to use Pyongyang as a bargaining chip against the United States, because China is unlikely to have direct influence on North Korea’s decisions related to its nuclear arsenal.

    "China has already been very flexible when it comes to implementing the United Nations (UN) sanctions against North Korea since last year. Bilateral exchanges have been restored on various levels. And it’s impossible for Chin to openly violate UN resolutions. Even if China relaxes punitive economic measures further, how much impact it would have on North Korea? Pyongyang has never planned to offer more compromises [regarding to its nuclear program]," Zhao Tong, a fellow in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy in Beijing, told Sputnik.

    The expert added that such measures would also go against Chinese interests, as Beijing sincerely hopes North Korea to give up its nuclear arsenal, which could also pose a security threat to China.

    Zhao pointed out that China can no longer trust US promises on linking North Korea with bilateral trade issues, as working with the United States to implement sanctions on North Korea did not stop the Trump administration from initiating a trade war against China.

    "From China’s perspective, the trade talks with the United States have no direct links to North Korea. That’s because North Korea is not a card China could use during the trade talks. Trump previously promised that if China cooperates with the United States on issues related to North Korea, he would be more willing to resolve the trade dispute with China. But after Beijing implemented the economic sanctions on Pyongyang and voted in favour of UN resolutions in 2017, that didn’t stop Trump from launching a full-scale trade war in 2018. China can no longer trust such promises from the United States," he said.

    Balancing Act

    Before his historic meeting with Trump in Singapore in June last year, Kim visited China twice in March and May and met with Xi again in June after the Singapore summit.

    As the North Korean leader tries to strike a strategic balance between the two great powers, his surprise visit to Beijing could have resulted from his uncertainty about the second summit with Trump, Zhao suggested.

    "For Kim Jong Un to visit China, before meeting Trump for a second time, it sends a strong signal to the world that North Korea needs to consult with China before any major meeting with the United States. Theoretically, this kind of signal doesn’t fit North Korea’s long-term strategy of seeking a more independent foreign policy. One logical explanation could be that Kim Jong Un has become uncertain about what to expect from the second summit with Trump," he said.

    Chinese women look at phone near a rocket shaped bench with an American flag used as a marketing gimmick for a U.S. apparel shop in Beijing, China, Friday, July 6, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    US Warns Citizens Against Travel to China Due to Local Laws - State Department

    The expert argued that if Kim is confident about meeting Trump again, he would try to strike a balance between China and the United States and avoid appearing overly reliant on Beijing.

    According to the statements released after his visit to China, Kim stated that North Korea continued to adhere to its commitment to denuclearization and resolving the crisis on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue, while working toward reaching positive results from the second summit with Trump.

    The views and opinions expressed by the analysts do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    trade talks, trade dispute, Kim Jong-un, China, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Dancer in Front of a Dragon Snow Sculpture During a Pole Dancing Competition in China
    Magic of Winter: Stunning Ice and Snow Sculptures All Over the Globe
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse