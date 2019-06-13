Indian Opposition Congress Leader Slammed Online Over Claim China Caused An-32 Plane Crash

The wreckage of the missing jet was spotted on Tuesday in the dense forests of a remote area in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian Congress leader from the State of Gujarat became a target of netizens' lampooning after suggesting that now India should launch an air strike on China, accusing Beijing of being behind the crash of an An-32 plane, which had earlier gone missing for days near China's border.

In a tweet which has since been deleted, Hardik Patel, the Gujarat Congress leader, wrote in Hindi: "Down with China! We should ask China to return our An-32 aircraft and our Air Force men in the jet. Mr. Modi, please do not worry, we all are with you. Our country should launch a surgical strike on China."

Indian Minister for youth affairs and sports Kiren Rijiju, a Member of Parliament representing the state of Arunachal Pradesh, also opted to chide the Gujarat leader in Hindi: "You are a prominent leader of the Congress party; do you even know in whose territory Arunachal Pradesh falls?"

Opposition Congress party leader Hardik Patel got schooled by Indian Minister Kiren Rijiju for blaming China for the AN-32 aircraft mishap. Later deletes tweet. pic.twitter.com/xtbuNc4hCV — Hans Singh Rajput (@HansSingh13) June 13, 2019

While the tweet was deleted, it has immediately gone viral, with netizens mocking the claim.

I think Hardik Patel read the geography book of China in school.



Someone should teach him the geography of India as he doesn't know that Arunachal Pradesh is an Indian state.@HardikPatel_#HardikPandya



pic.twitter.com/TcDCTW7ZRU — Rajnikant Singh (@rajnikant_01) June 12, 2019

Some netizens lashed out at the leader for his poor knowledge about his own country.

THIS IS CONGRESS CULTURE HARDIK PATEL HIGHT OF IMMETURITY THIS HOUR OF TRAGEDY WHEN AIRFORE OFFICERS LOST THEIR LIVES YOU PASS IRRESPONSIBLE COMMENT.Hardik asks Modi to 'do a surgical strike on China to bring AN-32 plane back' | India News — Times of India https://t.co/uHKLlBynYd — SHEKHAR NARASIMHAN (@nshekhar1950) June 12, 2019

​Mr. Hardik Patel, Arunachal Pradesh is in India; not in China, as you are telling the Nation.

— Bharat Kumar (@BharatKumar_83) June 12, 2019

Hardik Patel should be immmediately jailed for this intentional ignorance Kiran Rijiju ji. — Ratnesh Dwivedi (@RatneshDwivedi7) June 12, 2019

Why not sent Hardik Patel to China to bring back the plane and the passengers. Bloody fools making mockery os an air tragedy. https://t.co/0gjGn2Y2zJ — kamal mohey (@1952Kamal) June 12, 2019

On 3 June, the An-32 aircraft which was headed for a remote base in the North Eastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh after taking off from the Jorhat Air Base, Assam State, went off the radar at 12:25 pm local time.

The wreckage of aircraft, which had 13 people onboard, has been spotted in India's northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which borders China. Rescue and search operations are on in the site's dense forests as a team of Indian Air Force's paratroopers were airdropped there on Wednesday.