Indian Air Force Airdrops Personnel Near An-32 Wreckage to Search for Survivors

The rescue operation for the crashed An-32 jet remains in full swing. Additional resources have been mobilised to search for survivors, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a statement. The wreckage of the missing jet was spotted on Tuesday in the dense forests of a remote area in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A day after a missing Indian jet's wreckage was discovered following days of searching, the Indian Air Force (IAF) air dropped 8-10 personnel on Wednesday to search for the 13 people on board the IAF An-32.

The wreckage of the missing jet is at a height of 12,000 feet above sea-level.

"… 04 Garuds of IAF as part of the recovery party were dropped by helicopter near the crash site, where a camp has been established," the IAF stated in a statement.

The rescue teams that were successfully dropped from two IAF helicopters were reportedly moving towards the crash site and looking out for more debris and possible survivors.

The IAF on Tuesday informed that IAF Mi-17 Helicopters were undertaking searches in the expanded search zone. The IAF also stated that helicopters could not land in close proximity of the crash site due to the high elevation and dense forest terrain of the region.

The wreckage of the missing #An32 was spotted today 16 Kms North of Lipo, North East of Tato at an approximate elevation of 12000 ft by the #IAF Mi-17 Helicopter undertaking search in the expanded search zone.. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 11, 2019

Earlier on 3 June, an An-32 aircraft which was headed for a remote base in Arunachal Pradesh after taking off from the Jorhat Air Base, Assam State, went off the radar at 12:25 pm local time.