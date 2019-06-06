People Living Near US Airbase to Receive Multimillion Compensation – Reports

Yokota Air Base is located in the city of Fussa in the western suburbs of Tokyo. It hosts the US Air Force and Japan's Air Defence Command Headquarters.

The Supreme Court of Japan has ordered that the Japanese government pay $7 million in damages to residents of Fussa, Tokyo over noise from the US' Yokota Air Base, but dismissed the plaintiffs' request to suspend some of the flights, Kyodo news agency reported.

The court declined to grant the residents’ demand that night and early morning flights by US and Japanese planes be halted at the base.

The presence of US military aircraft has been drawing protests and criticism from the Japanese nationals for years due to environmental, health, and security concerns.

In October 2017, the Tokyo District Court reportedly ordered the government to pay about 610 million yen ($5.4 million) to residents of the capital’s suburbs.

READ MORE: Okinawa Governor Warns of Civil Unrest if US Doesn't Give Up Local Marine Base

In February 2017, the Japanese government was ordered to pay $265 million to the residents of Okinawa prefecture as a result of a lawsuit over excessive noise caused by airplanes at the Kadena US Air Force Base.