Run for Life: Wild Elephants Scare Thai Trail Runners, Injure One With Trunk

Forestry officials fired shots to scare off the giant animals, but the effort failed to succeed. As the runners tried to escape the danger, one of them fell during and broke her arm, Thai news outlet The Nation reported, citing the chair of the event organising committee.

Thai runners encountered massive wild elephants while they were on a 25 km trek along the Ploung Thong Trail in Chon Buri's Bo Thong district, according to local media.

One of the runners sustained an injury after a wild elephant hit her with its trunk; in addition, another participant was hurt while trying to complete the trail.

The incident took place after participants in the run had completed some 10 km of the trail.