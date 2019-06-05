Run for Life: Wild Elephants Scare Thai Trail Runners, Injure One With Trunk

Thai runners encountered massive wild elephants while they were on a 25 km trek along the Ploung Thong Trail in Chon Buri's Bo Thong district, according to local media.
One of the runners sustained an injury after a wild elephant hit her with its trunk; in addition, another participant was hurt while trying to complete the trail.
The incident took place after participants in the run had completed some 10 km of the trail.
