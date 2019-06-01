Over 20 Taliban Fighters Killed by Afghan Security Forces in Ghazni - Reports

The sources said that the airstrike was carried out in the province's densely-populated Qarabagh district, the Khaama Press News Agency reported. No comments regarding the airstrike and casualties have been provided so far by the Taliban movement, the news agency added.
The Afghan forces carried out the strike amid new armed clashes between the government and the radical movement. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani previously proposed a nationwide ceasefire due to the start of the holy month of Ramadan, but the Taliban rejected the offer.
