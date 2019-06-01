Over 20 Taliban Fighters Killed by Afghan Security Forces in Ghazni - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 21 members of the Taliban radical movement have been killed in an airstrike conducted by Afghan security forces in the country's southeastern province of Ghazni, Khaama Press reported on Saturday, citing military sources.

The sources said that the airstrike was carried out in the province's densely-populated Qarabagh district, the Khaama Press News Agency reported. No comments regarding the airstrike and casualties have been provided so far by the Taliban movement, the news agency added.

READ MORE: Local Daesh Commander Killed in Raid in Eastern Afghanistan — Reports

The news comes just a day after the militants attacked a convoy of vehicles belonging to the US-led coalition in Kabul, killing at least four civilians and wounding several others.

The Afghan forces carried out the strike amid new armed clashes between the government and the radical movement. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani previously proposed a nationwide ceasefire due to the start of the holy month of Ramadan, but the Taliban rejected the offer.