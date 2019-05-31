Register
14:17 GMT +331 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Pakistan flags

    US Revokes Diplomatic Tax Exemption Programme for Pak Amid Strained Relations

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Bilateral relations between the US and Pakistan have been strained since January 2018 when President Donald Trump suspended $1.3 billion annual security aid given to Pakistan. He vociferously complained that Pakistan had “given us nothing but lies & deceit” despite getting billions of dollars as security aid.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The US has revoked its Diplomatic Tax Exemption programme for Pakistani diplomats in another retaliatory measure that is threatening to plunge already strained relations to a new low. Last year, the US barred Pakistani diplomats working in Washington from travelling outside a 25-mile radius around the city without approval. With the decision turning effective immediately, over 20 members in the Pakistan embassy surrendered the card to the US authorities.

    Exiled Saudi dissident Osama bin Laden, identified by the US as being the prime suspect in the attacks on the US, is shown in Afghanistan in this April 1998 file photo
    © AP Photo / File
    Pakistan Reveals Role in Bin Laden Killing for First Time Amid Rift With US
    The US Department of State provides Diplomatic Tax Exemption Cards to eligible foreign diplomatic and consular missions, in most cases to their personnel and eligible family members. Such missions and their members use these cards to obtain exemption from sales, occupancy, restaurant, and other similar taxes imposed on either their official or personal purchases in the US or its territories.

    READ MORE:Pakistan Calls Trump 'Main Hurdle' in Securing Duty-Free Export Access to US

    Pakistan has yet to provide tax exemption facilities to the US diplomats working in Islamabad since they applied for the same last year. The US decision viewed against this backdrop looks to convey that "services and privileges are based on the principle of reciprocity".
    Pakistan's Embassy in Washington has claimed the two countries have been discussing the matter and are hoping to resolve it soon. "There are thus ongoing discussions between Pakistan and the US on the status of exemption/refunds on the basis of the principle of reciprocity, which should not be construed as withdrawal of any privileges", the embassy said on 30 May.

    READ MORE:Pakistan Assures US It Will 'Firmly' Deal With Terrorists — Bolton

    Last year, Pakistan took a tougher line against US officials working in Islamabad, including banning tinted windows on embassy cars and the use of diplomatic plates on diplomats' personal vehicles.

    Bilateral relations between the two countries started crumbling in 2018 when Donald Trump publically blamed Pakistan for providing a "safe haven to the terrorists".

    Related:

    US Suspends $1.66Bln in Security Aid to Pakistan After Trump-Khan Twitter Row
    ‘Record Needs to Be Put Straight’: Pakistan PM Goes After Trump in Tweet Battle
    Trump's Remark a Departure From His Past Stance - Pakistan Foreign Ministry
    Pakistan Calls Trump 'Main Hurdle' in Securing Duty-Free Export Access to US
    Pakistan Summons US Envoy to Protest Trump's Tweets on Osama Bin Laden
    Tags:
    travel advisory, tax breaks, Imran Khan, Donald Trump, India, United States, Islamabad, Washington, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse