193 Years of Hindi Journalism Marked With Cyclothon in India (VIDEO)

Hindi is one of the most widely spoken languages amongst Indians and is also recognised as an official language in the country.

New Delhi (Sputnik): "Hindi Journalism Day" in India was celebrated in a unique way in the Indian state of Rajasthan with a cyclothon on Thursday. Hindi journalists from the city of Jhalawar in the state of Rajasthan took to the cycle rally to celebrate the "spirit of Hindi journalism".

Some of the journalists also had their family members participating in this exercise. The cyclothon was planned to go around the city and cover a distance of 25 km.

Hindi journalism day celebrated in India with a cyclothon taken out by journos and their families pic.twitter.com/e4Eyij2o3b — Hans Singh (@HansSingh13) May 30, 2019

"Hindi Patrakarita Diwas", as Hindi Journalism Day is called, is celebrated annually on 30 May in India. The Hindi language is one of the most widely spoken languages in the country. In 1826, the first Hindi-language newspaper of India, "Udant Martand", was published on this day from the city of Calcutta (now Kolkata) by journalist Pt. Jugal Kishore Shukla.