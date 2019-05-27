Victorious Indian PM Modi Gets Hero's Welcome in Parliamentary Constituency

New Delhi (Sputnik): The visit of Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi to his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, after the recent landslide victory in the country's 17th General Election has gone viral on social media. Modi arrived in Varanasi early on Monday to offer prayers at the ancient temple of Kashi Vishwanath for his electoral success and address workers of his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
#WATCH Varanasi: Crowd breaks into chants of 'Modi Modi' as the convoy of PM Modi moves through streets of Varanasi to Kashi Vishwanath temple. pic.twitter.com/YW0t5dkQPP— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2019
He was accompanied by BJP President Amit Shah, and Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, among others.
The city's roads were dotted with colourful banners and it looked as a festive occasion just as he travelled through heavily secured streets.
The leaders' visit evoked huge interest among netizens:
When PM @narendramodi‘s convoy passed through Muslim dominated area of Varanasi, he stopped to take a shawl offered by an old man— Archie (@archu243) May 27, 2019
Liberals call Modi Communal but in reality he is loved by one & all 🤷🏻♀️#ModiInVaranasi #NaMoThanksKashi #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/FKiE2AraA0
#NamoThanksKashi #Varanasi— Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) May 27, 2019
Crowd of Muslims in Kashi celebrating the victory march of PM Modi. This is the united face of Varanasi which will put the Pseudo seculars to shame.pic.twitter.com/DriSshey5E
PM Modi offers prayers at the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasihttps://t.co/fcC47HcM2o— Hemant Parida (@hemant_parida) May 27, 2019
via NaMo App pic.twitter.com/8DpSAzJPo1
Interacting with hardworking BJP Karyakartas in Kashi. Watch. https://t.co/0BBlV3sIL7— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2019
Modi said the state of Uttar Pradesh has has three key elections in the last five years — the 2014 general election, 2017 assembly elections and the recent general elections, and if political pundits were unable to see "the social, political and electoral messaging that the voters are indicating, then they are suited for the last century, not the 21st century".
Giving full credit for his victory in the elections to the workers at the grassroots level for creating awareness about his previous government's policies and programmes for the people, he said, "Work and workers create wonders. Uttar Pradesh is showing the way for India."
He also spoke of the importance of "perfect synergy" between his government and the party and at the same time expressed his sadness over the sense of political untouchability against the BJP.
The prime minister added that the legacy of Indian culture can never be ignored:"Many are embarrassed about it, but I (Modi) am not. I am proud of our culture. It cannot just be about the future, the country cannot progress without its past."
