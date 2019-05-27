Register
27 May 2019
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Victorious Indian PM Modi Gets Hero's Welcome in Parliamentary Constituency

    © REUTERS / Rick Stevens
    Asia & Pacific
    0 20

    Modi won in Varanasi by a huge margin of nearly half-a-million votes and he didn't only retain his seat, but significantly expanded his margin of victory compared to the 2014 general election.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The visit of Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi to his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, after the recent landslide victory in the country's 17th General Election has gone viral on social media. Modi arrived in Varanasi early on Monday to offer prayers at the ancient temple of Kashi Vishwanath for his electoral success and address workers of his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    READ MORE: Vote Count Underway as Narendra Modi's BJP Leads in Indian General Elections

    He was accompanied by BJP President Amit Shah, and Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, among others.

    BJP supporters celebrate after learning the initial election results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, May 23, 2019
    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi
    India-Pakistan Clash in Kashmir a Big Factor in Modi's Election Win - Journalist
    Modi was given a rapturous welcome by the public of Varanasi before he headed to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple where he participated in prayers and rituals for over an hour.

    The city's roads were dotted with colourful banners and it looked as a festive occasion just as he travelled through heavily secured streets.

    The leaders' visit evoked huge interest among netizens:

    Modi said the state of Uttar Pradesh has has three key elections in the last five years — the 2014 general election, 2017 assembly elections and the recent general elections, and if political pundits were unable to see "the social, political and electoral messaging that the voters are indicating, then they are suited for the last century, not the 21st century".

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrate outside BJP headquarters in New Delhi India, Thursday, May 23, 2019.
    © AP Photo/ Altaf Qadri
    Indian Prime Minister Modi’s Victory Drums Up ‘Nationalistic Fervor’
    Each of these three wins, he said, was special and should be studied very carefully by political analysts.

    Giving full credit for his victory in the elections to the workers at the grassroots level for creating awareness about his previous government's policies and programmes for the people, he said, "Work and workers create wonders. Uttar Pradesh is showing the way for India."

    READ MORE: Indian Elections 2019: As BJP Heads for Landslide, Twitteratti is on Fire

    He also spoke of the importance of "perfect synergy" between his government and the party and at the same time expressed his sadness over the sense of political untouchability against the BJP.

    The prime minister added that the legacy of Indian culture can never be ignored:"Many are embarrassed about it, but I (Modi) am not. I am proud of our culture. It cannot just be about the future, the country cannot progress without its past."

    welcome, hero, victory, election, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Narendra Modi, Varanasi, India
