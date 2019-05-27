At Least 10 People Injured in Magnetic Bomb Blast in Kabul - Authorities

KABUL (Sputnik) - At least 10 people suffered injuries in Kabul on Monday morning after a bus carrying the staff of the Afghan Haji and Religious Affairs Ministry was hit by a magnetic bomb explosion, an Interior Ministry official said.

"At 07:45 a.m. [03:15 GMT], in the second police district [in Kabul], a bus with government employees was targeted by a bomb blast, as a result of which we have received two wounded people so far," Wahidullah Mayar tweeted.

Bus carrying employees of Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs was targeted early this morning in #Kabul’s PD2 injuring around 10 of the staff. The cause of the blast is reported to be a magnetic bomb. pic.twitter.com/FjDvWEb5cp — RTA World (@rtaworld) May 27, 2019​

A spokesman for the Public Health Ministry said that two people had been hospitalized after the attack.

A magnetic IED blast targeted a bus of the employees of the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs in #Kabul city early Monday morning, wounding a number of the employees, officials from the Ministry of Interior confirmed. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/uo1qmxLJZk — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) May 27, 2019

​No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The attack comes just a few days after at least two people, including an imam, were killed and 17 others were injured in a bomb blast at a mosque in Kabul during prayers.