Bomb Kills Imam, Injures 16 During Prayers in Kabul Mosque -Ministry

Earlier, a blast rocked a mosque in Pakistan, killing two and injuring 12 people. The explosion also happened during Friday prayers at a mosque in Quetta, according to Dunya News.

A bomb has killed at least one person and injured 16 more during Friday prayers at a mosque in the Paktia Kot area of Kabul, Afghanistan, the country's ministry of interior affairs has said.

#BREAKING a suicide blast happened inside a mosque in PD9 of #Kabul.@moiafghanistan confirmed the blast and said police arrived at the area. — Mahdi Mudabber (@MahdiMudabber) 24 мая 2019 г.

According to the ministry, the name of the dead person is Maulvi Paihan, he was a religious scholar and the mosque's imam.

MoI: Religions scholar Maulvi Raihan was killed and 16 others wounded in a blast inside a mosque in #kabul. #kabulmosquebombing — Sheer Ahmad Usmani (@Sheerahmad12) 24 мая 2019 г.

Some Internet users have described Maulvi Raihan as one of the most outstanding Islamic scholars in Afghanistan.

#Mulawi Raihan, one of the prominent Islamic scholars of #Kabul regime in #Afghanistan, has been killed in a bomb explosion in a mosque in #Paktiakot area of Kabul city. pic.twitter.com/Vs5yMJipbm — Tariq Ghazniwal (@TGhazniwal) 24 мая 2019 г.

