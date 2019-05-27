Huawei CEO Vows to 'Protest' If China Retaliates Against Apple - Reports

The founder of the Chinese technology giant Huawei, Ren Zhengfei, has said in an interview with Bloomberg that he would be "the first to protest" if Beijing retaliates against the US-based tech giant Apple.

Huawei has been accused by several countries of being sponsored by the Chinese state and spying on its behalf through its devices. Trump issued an executive order earlier in May that added Huawei and its 70 affiliates to a trade blacklist, thereby restricting its activity in the country. US companies are hence required to receive permission before trading with the telecom company.

As a result, Google had to suspend business operations with Huawei, including the transfer of all hardware, software and technical services, except those publicly available via open source licensing. This move has already impacted the telecom giant, as several mobile carriers, such as UK Vodafone and EE, have suspended their launches of Huawei's new products.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed Thursday that the Chinese tech giant allegedly had close links to not only the Chinese government but also the Chinese Communist Party. He said that these ties significantly threatened any US-related information that passed via Huawei's devices. Pompeo also said the State Department expected more companies worldwide to cut ties with Huawei in the future.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Friday that Pompeo's remarks were made in an attempt to stir up ideological resistance against the company.

Last year, the United States along with Australia, Japan, and New Zealand banned the company from participating in government contracts due to security concerns. Huawei has vehemently denied the spying accusations.

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei's founder, was arrested by Canadian authorities last December at the United States' request, reportedly on suspicions of failing to comply with US sanctions against Iran. The arrest was decried by Beijing, which demanded that Canada immediately release the Chinese national.

