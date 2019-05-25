Register
04:29 GMT +325 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mount Everest in Nepal

    At Least Seven Dead in a Week Amid Record Climbing Season on Mt. Everest (PHOTO)

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Increased traffic on Mount Everest has played a factor in several deaths this season, and in the past week alone, at least seven individuals have lost their lives on the mountain.

    Nepal's Mount Everest has seen an increase in climbers this spring season, as a record 381 permits were issued, each costing $11,000, according to the Nepal Department of Tourism.

    This past Thursday in particular, three individuals lost their lives while descending the mountain. The BBC reported two of those who died were Indian climbers, Kalpana Dash, 52, and Nihal Bagwan, 27, who lost their lives from "exhaustion" while descending Everest.

    Volunteers help in a massive cleanup campaign on Mount Everest, May 2017
    © AP Photo/ Awang Zhaxi
    Over 3,000 Kilograms of Waste Collected Amid Ongoing ‘Everest Cleaning Campaign’

    "He was stuck in the traffic for more than 12 hours and was exhausted. Sherpa guides carried him down to Camp 4 but he breathed his last there," Keshav Paudel of Peak Promotion said of Bagwan to AFP.

    According to former Nepal Mountaineering Association President Ang Tsering Sherpa, bottlenecking occurs because conditions such as high winds narrow the timeframe to reach the peak. As a result, there's a lot of "hurry up and wait" that occurs for climbers at altitudes with significantly less oxygen than normal.

    Climber Nirmal Purja of "Project Possible 14/7" posted a photo this week that shows just how crowded the summit can get atop Everest. Closer inspection shows the line near the peak is actually two by two.

    Deaths earlier this week included American Don Cash, a Utah father who, according to an NBC interview with his family, signed a "waiver that his body would be left in the event of death."

    "One of the last messages my mom got was thank you for supporting me in my dreams," Cash's son revealed. "He wanted to do this. He wanted to be on that mountain. He wanted to show that he could accomplish dreams and that others can too."

    A 65-year-old Austrian man and 55-year-old Indian climber Anjali Kulkarni lost their lives Wednesday, while Irish professor Séamus Lawless was presumed dead earlier this week after his fall May 16, reported BBC and AFP.

    Footprints are seen in the snow near Makalu Base Camp in Nepal, in this picture taken on April 9, 2019 obtained from social media on April 30, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Indian Army
    Nepal Dismisses Indian Army's Claims of Discovering YETI Footprints

    Fatalities from this week alone surpass the five-person death toll sustained in 2018's spring season.

    In response to the recent uptick in deaths, some individuals, such as adventurer and TV personality Ben Fogle, are calling for Nepal to introduce a threshold for to the number of permits available.

    "Nepal and Tibet/China need to limit the number of climbers on the mountain with a London Marathon style lottery for climbing permits," Fogle noted Thursday after seeing Purja's photograph.

    Related:

    More Dead Bodies Found on Mount Everest, Reportedly Due to Climate Change
    Mountains Bigger Than Everest Deep Inside Earth Revealed by Scientists
    China Bans Non-Climbers From Everest Base Camp to Tackle Trash Crisis
    Person Reportedly Dies on Mount Everest During Cryptocurrency Stunt
    Nepal Bans Solo, Double Amputee, Blind Climbers From Everest Mountaineering
    Tags:
    Mount Everest, death toll, fall, frostbite, hypothermia, descent, death, Sherpa, hiking, mountain, lack of oxygen, oxygen, mountain climbing, climbing, Mount Everest, Nepal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 18 May - 24 May
    This Week in Pictures: 18 May - 24 May
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse