Chinese Ambassador: Beijing Still Committed to Trade Talks With US - Reports

"China remains ready to continue our talks with our colleagues to reach a conclusion. Our door is still open", Cui said in an interview with Fox News Channel.
The two countries have been trying to overcome disagreements that emerged in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s decision last June to impose 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the trade deficit. Since then, the sides have exchanged several rounds of duties.
The latest hit was made by Washington last week when $200 billion worth of Chinese goods were subjected to the 25 tariff fee. Beijing pledged on Monday to retaliate by hiking tariffs on $60 billion worth of US imports starting in June.
Trump has said that trade talks with China have not collapsed, despite the fresh set of tariffs the United States imposed on Chinese goods after negotiations seemed to stall over disagreements.
US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said earlier that he was going to visit China in the near future to continue the negotiations.
Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said last week, however, that he had no information about the US delegation's reported plans to visit China for a fresh round of trade talks.
