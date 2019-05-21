Man Gets 10 Years in Jail for Abducting, Raping Minor in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): A man in the Indian state of Rajasthan was awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment on Tuesday for abducting and raping a minor girl in 2016.
A special court in Rajasthan convicted the man under the Indian Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 (over $140).
The POCSO Act, one of the most stringent laws for child abuse, was enacted in 2012 to provide a robust legal framework for the protection of children from offences of sexual assault.
