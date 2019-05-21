Man Gets 10 Years in Jail for Abducting, Raping Minor in India

The verdict comes amidst a recent incident in the same state of Rajasthan, in which a married woman was allegedly gang-raped by several men in front of her husband.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A man in the Indian state of Rajasthan was awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment on Tuesday for abducting and raping a minor girl in 2016.

READ MORE: Netizens Shocked Over Report of Rape and Beheading of Indian Minor by Brothers

A special court in Rajasthan convicted the man under the Indian Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 (over $140).

The incident occurred in October 2016, when the convict abducted the girl upon finding her alone and took her to a deserted place and raped her.

READ MORE: Sex Scandal Involving Social Media, Smartphones Rocks Southern India

The POCSO Act, one of the most stringent laws for child abuse, was enacted in 2012 to provide a robust legal framework for the protection of children from offences of sexual assault.