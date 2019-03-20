Netizens Shocked Over Report of Rape and Beheading of Indian Minor by Brothers

New Delhi (Sputnik): Social media users have lashed out vehemently against the reported horrifying incident that took place in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh in which a pre-teen girl was allegedly raped by three of her own brothers along with her 40-year-old uncle and then subsequently beheaded.
According to the police, the eldest brother did not let the girl go to school and instead took her to their uncle’s house in Banda town of Sagar, where he raped her first.https://t.co/WkriAewzWb— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 19, 2019
The reported story unfolded when a 12-year-old girl's decapitated body was discovered in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday last week. The girl's family had alleged that she was kidnapped and murdered by members of a local family over an old fight. The autopsy of the victim's body reportedly revealed that she was sexually assaulted before her death.
The repulsive incident has caused social media tumult on the internet.
Some are baying for the perpetrators' blood over the incident.
Horrendous! D 4 rapists n D aunt of D rape victim deserve no mercy. Death is the only succor for the dead soul. It'll also purge the society of these depraved creatures.— Usha Menon (@ushamenon) March 20, 2019
12-year-old Girl Raped and Beheaded by Her Three Brothers and Uncle in Madhya Pradesh https://t.co/Irvju6dPnv
Why this government is silent for those such crime..
Hang the stupids.. we dont want them in our society who is making dirty..— Chowkidaar Soubhagya Kumar (@skm_2202) March 19, 2019
All Indian please raise the voice so that government will initiate a strict law for rape and murder as like Arab country..
These swines should be killer or tourtured until death
— indian first (@nagrikfirst) March 20, 2019
Crimes are not regulated until punishments leads to death penalty
— Bharath (@cityr5) March 20, 2019
Many commented that they were sickened to the core.
This is horrific and sick to the core.— KD Singh (@_KDSingh) March 19, 2019
That's sick.
— WK (@WaseemK70594279) March 19, 2019
Some reported that the incident was too troubling to be believed.
Please someone tell me that this CANNOT be true!!— Chetnaa Karnani (@chetnaakarnani) March 19, 2019
इंसानियत का इतना पतन
हैवानियत की हर हद्द पार
Goosebumps. And I'm surprised I still get goosebumps from such news. By now this shouldn't be that surprising. Daily news of children and women getting raped should've by now stopped making me feel jittery.— Anisha das (@anny_d1) March 19, 2019
