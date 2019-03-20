Register
    A children's toy

    Netizens Shocked Over Report of Rape and Beheading of Indian Minor by Brothers

    Reports appeared in media on Tuesday recounting the horrific incident of the incestuous rape and subsequent beheading of a 12-year-old girl allegedly perpetrated by the victim’s brothers and uncle in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The incident has caused uproar on social media.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Social media users have lashed out vehemently against the reported horrifying incident that took place in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh in which a pre-teen girl was allegedly raped by three of her own brothers along with her 40-year-old uncle and then subsequently beheaded.

    READ MORE: Apparent Tourist Guide Arrested for Raping Canadian Woman in India

    The reported story unfolded when a 12-year-old girl's decapitated body was discovered in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday last week. The girl's family had alleged that she was kidnapped and murdered by members of a local family over an old fight. The autopsy of the victim's body reportedly revealed that she was sexually assaulted before her death.

    Handcuffs on a hand
    © Sputnik / Anastassia Petrakova
    Two Arrested for Rape and Murder of Minor Girl in India – Reports
    According to Indian media reports, during questioning by the police, the victim's older brother broke down and related the truth, recounting that he along with his two teenage brothers and their uncle had accosted the girl in a secluded spot and then raped her. When the victim confronted her brothers after the rape and asked them to narrate the incident to their parents, they beheaded her with a sickle and dumped the body in the fields.

    READ MORE: A Quarter of Rape Cases in India are a Result of Failure to Marry – NGO

    The repulsive incident has caused social media tumult on the internet.

    Some are baying for the perpetrators' blood over the incident.

    Why this government is silent for those such crime..

    These swines should be killer or tourtured until death

    Crimes are not regulated until punishments leads to death penalty

    Many commented that they were sickened to the core.

    That's sick.

    Some reported that the incident was too troubling to be believed.

