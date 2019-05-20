Balochistan Militants Issue Threat to Chinese President, Pakistan - Report

China is investing over $60 billion in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that extends from Xinjiang Province in China to Gwadar in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. Pakistan has already deployed an army division for CPEC security.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Majeed Brigade of Balochistan Liberation Army's (BLA) has warned China and Pakistan of repercussions if they fail to withdraw their projects from Balochistan Province in Pakistan, reports India's ANI news agency.

The BLA reportedly urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to leave Balochistan or face retaliation.

"President Xi Jinping, you still have time to quit Balochistan or you will witness retaliation from Baloch sons and daughters that you will never forget," ANI quoted a BLA commander as saying in a video.

The Majeed Brigade is also known as the "self-sacrificing squad" of the BLA.

On 11 May, four Majeed Brigade fighters attacked a 5-star hotel, Pearl Continental, in Balochistan's port city of Gwadar and engaged Pakistani forces for 26 hours, raising serious questions about the security cover existing for Sino-Pakistan development projects, including a deep-sea port.

Eight days after the deadly attack against the Gwadar hotel, the Majeed Brigade released the video threatening the Chinese president and the government of Pakistan.

"China you came here without our consent, supported our enemies, helped Pakistani military in wiping our villages. But now it's our turn," the BLA commander in the video added.

Adding to his anti-Sino-Pak tirade, the commander in the video is heard describing the motive of the Gwadar hotel attack and its aims. "The motive of our attack was to inflict heavy losses upon both Pakistan and China."

"It is a simple and clear message to China and Pakistan to withdraw immediately from Balochistan. This warning to China and Pakistan was also given by our leader Gen Aslam Baloch. But China failed to pay heed. We once again make it clear that Gwadar and the rest of Balochistan belong to Balochistan. It is our duty to protect our land and our sea," the Indian news agency quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has deployed an army division to protect interests in Sino-Pakistan development projects including those in the Balochistan region.

Pakistan has been facing an insurgency in Balochistan since 1947, with Baloch nationalist organisations struggling to create an independent state. The Balochi is also a major ethnic minority in Iran and Afghanistan.