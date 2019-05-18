Register
18 May 2019
    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

    Chinese Newspaper Slams US 'Tech Transfer' Claims Amid Trade War

    The Chinese newspaper insisted that the accusations levelled by Washington against Beijing are merely a tool used by “some people in the US” to suppress China’s development.

    As the United States complains about China seeming reluctant to resolve Washington’s concerns regarding allegations of the theft of intellectual property and forced transfer of technology to Chinese companies, China’s People’s Daily newspaper dismissed these claims, stating in an editorial that Washington's "fragile nerves" are merely the result of Beijing’s growing research and development capabilities.

    According to the newspaper, the accusations levelled by the US against China were merely "an old-fashioned argument used by some people in the United States to suppress China's development", and “the US argument about the ‘forced transfer of technology’ can be described as being fabricated from thin air”.

    The newspaper also pointed out that the US reaped considerable benefits from voluntary technological cooperation, with intellectual property fees netting the country $7.96 billion in 2016.

    This week, China Central Television also ran an editorial which stated the following: “On the trade war provoked by the US, China's stance has been made very clear: We don't want this fight, but we are not afraid of it and we will fight if it's necessary".

    Relations between Washington and Beijing have been tense since US President Donald Trump decided last June to impose 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit.

    Since then, the sides have exchanged several rounds of trade duties.

