Five, Including One Indian Soldier Killed in Fierce Gun Battle in Kashmir

The shootout began when Indian forces were conducting a search-and-cordon operation when suspected terrorists fired at them, leading to the encounter. The son of the house owner was also killed in the incident.

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a fierce gunfight between security forces and terrorists that lasted over five hours, five people including an Indian soldier and a civilian were killed in Pulwama in southern Kashmir on Thursday. A local official told Sputnik that three alleged terrorists believed to be from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in the gunfight that broke out shortly before dawn after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Dalipora.

The gunfight broke out when the suspected terrorists opened fire after the security forces approached the house where they were hiding. A civilian identified as Rayees Ahmad Dar, believed to be the son of the house owner, was also killed in the shootout. His brother suffered injuries.

Police said that two more soldiers and a civilian were injured in the incident. A huge cache of weapons were recovered. The internet has been blacked out in the area to avoid more violence.

According to data available on the South Asia Terrorism Portal, at least 78 terrorists have been eliminated in counter-terror operations by Indian security forces in 2019. Additionally, some 59 soldiers and 14 civilians have been killed in terrorist attacks this year.