Pompeo Links DPRK Recent Launches to Kim-Putin Summit, Doesn't Specify Details

Over the weekend, North Korea said that it had tested tactical guided weapons and multiple rocket launchers. Also the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that Pyongyang had launched several short-range missiles.
"The toughest sanctions in the history of North Korea remain in place. That's probably what's putting some of the pressure on Chairman Kim today. You saw this happen too right after his visit to Russia. Right after he spoke with Vladimir Putin, he made the decision to take these actions," Pompeo told CBS news.
READ MORE: S Korea, US Agree to Deal With Missile Launches by Pyongyang 'Prudently' — Seoul
The historic meeting between the Russian and North Korean leaders was not only their first summit and Kim's first visit to Russia since coming to power in 2011 but also Kim's first overseas trip since his re-election as the chairman of the State Affairs Commission earlier in April.
All comments
Show new comments (0)