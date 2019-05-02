Register
17:12 GMT +302 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte (File)

    Duterte Says He's Ready to 'Burn in Hell', Face Firing Squad Over War on Drugs

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 60

    Duterte called upon the public to rally behind his anti-drug initiative, warning that there are millions of meth addicts in the country, and that drugs don’t just ruin addicts’ lives but destroy entire families.

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, well-known for his uncanny ability to stir up the public with colourful remarks and shocking statements, has made it clear that he intends to wage his campaign against illegal drugs in the country even if he has to face death as the consequence of his actions, the Manila Bulletin newspaper reports.

    This handout photo taken on June 2, 2018, shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gesturing as he gives his departure speech at the Manila International airport
    © AFP 2019 / ACE MORANDANTE
    Duterte Vows to Send Tonnes of Trash to Canada After Threatening to Declare War
    During his speech at the opening of the Palarong Pambansa 2019, an annual multi-sport event in Davao City, Duterte said that he “will really kill” those who seek to “destroy the Philippines” or threaten the country’s youth, and if he has to “go to hell to burn for eternity”, then so be it.

    "If they want me hanged or to face a firing squad, I will be happy that I died for the next generation of Filipinos so that they’ll have a comfortable life," he said, adding that his administration remains "determined" to stamp out illegal drugs, criminality and corruption in the country.

    The president also urged the public to support his endeavours, warning that there are seven million Filipinos addicted to shabu (methamphetamine), and that drugs not only ruin addicts’ lives but cause their families to crumble as well.

    "I need your support, our young athletes, in this endeavour if we are to ensure a safe and progressive future for the next generation of Filipinos," Duterte said.

    Earlier, the Philippine president also threatened to castrate the corrupt police officers who become involved in the drug trade.

    READ MORE: Duterte Threatens to CASTRATE Policemen Involved in Drug Trade — Reports

    Duterte started his large-scale anti-drug campaign in June 2016 as a follow-up to his election promise to stop drug-related crimes in the country.

    The initiative has been strongly criticised by the international community and human rights groups, with Human Rights Watch claiming that this so-called War on Drugs has resulted in the killing of thousands of drug suspects.

    Related:

    Duterte 'AFRAID' of Karma, Asks God's Forgiveness for Killings on Holy Week
    'Up to the Sky': Philippine's Duterte Brags About His Penis at Campaign Rally
    Duterte Threatens Beijing With 'Suicide Missions' Amid S China Sea Spat
    Tags:
    consequences, death, war, drugs, Rodrigo Duterte, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse