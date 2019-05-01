UN Declares Pakistan-Based JeM Chief Masood Azhar a Global Terrorist

The designation came after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him under the UN Security Council’s (UNSC) Sanctions Committee.

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a major breakthrough in Indian and Chinese diplomatic relations, the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) founder Masood Azhar has been declared a "global terrorist" by the UN.

"Big, small, all join together. Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in @UN Sanctions list. Grateful to all for their support," Syed Akbaruddin, India's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations tweeted.

​The major diplomatic development came a day after China hinted of positive progress on India's demand of declaring Masood Azhar a global terrorist.

China removed its hold on the proposal, which was backed by France, UK, and the US in the Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee following a terror attack against Indian security forces on 14 February in Jammu and Kashmir by the Pakistan-based JeM's terror outfit.

Pakistani media reported that a new proposal for was moved on 29 April by the US, Britain and France.

China had put the proposal on a technical hold since 2009, disrupting New Delhi's efforts to blacklist Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

In 2009, India was the lone proposer, while in 2016, India's proposal was co-sponsored by the US, France, and UK.

Soon after the decision to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Mohammed Faisal said that the proposal does not mention him as the mastermind of the Pulwama attack nor as somebody who is behind terror incidents in Kashmir. He added that the decision will have no negative impact on Pakistan.

A UNSC designation will subject Azhar to an assets freeze, travel ban and an arms embargo, Faisal added.

Masood Azhar was arrested in India in the early 1990s and it took a hijacking incident n December 1999 to have him freed in exchange for the hostages. Masood went on to establish a dreaded terror group, which New Delhi insists is behind numerous attacks on its soil.

Following the Indian Parliament attack, the US State Department added JeM to its foreign terrorist organisation (FTO) list. Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the recent suicide bomb attack against an Indian paramilitary convoy on 14 February which killed 40 security personnel.