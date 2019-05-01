Register
    This Jan.22, 2000 File photo shows Maulana Masood Azhar, founder of a major Islamic militant group, Jaish-e-Mohammad whose militants are fighting against Indian troops in Indian-held Kashmir, was arrested by Pakistan's authorites on Monday in Punjab province

    UN Declares Pakistan-Based JeM Chief Masood Azhar a Global Terrorist

    © AP Photo / Athar Hussain
    The designation came after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him under the UN Security Council’s (UNSC) Sanctions Committee.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In a major breakthrough in Indian and Chinese diplomatic relations, the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) founder Masood Azhar has been declared a "global terrorist" by the UN.

    READ MORE: Germany Moves Proposal to Add JeM Chief Masood Azhar to EU Terror List — Source

    "Big, small, all join together. Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in @UN Sanctions list. Grateful to all for their support," Syed Akbaruddin, India's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations tweeted.

    ​The major diplomatic development came a day after China hinted of positive progress on India's demand of declaring Masood Azhar a global terrorist.  

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China headquarters
    CC0 / WhisperToMe
    China Positive on Terror Tag for Pak-based JeM Chief Masood Azhar
    China removed its hold on the proposal, which was backed by France, UK, and the US in the Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee following a terror attack against Indian security forces on 14 February in Jammu and Kashmir by the Pakistan-based JeM's terror outfit.

    Pakistani media reported that a new proposal for was moved on 29 April by the US, Britain and France.

    China had put the proposal on a technical hold since 2009, disrupting New Delhi's efforts to blacklist Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. 

    READ MORE: China Slams US for Fresh Move To Designate JeM Chief a Global Terrorist

    In 2009, India was the lone proposer, while in 2016, India's proposal was co-sponsored by the US, France, and UK. 

    Soon after the decision to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Mohammed Faisal said that the proposal does not mention him as the mastermind of the Pulwama attack nor as somebody who is behind terror incidents in Kashmir. He added that the decision will have no negative impact on Pakistan.

    Demonstrators step on the posters of Maulana Masood Azhar, head of Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad which claimed attack on a bus that killed 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in south Kashmir on Thursday, during a protest in Mumbai, India, February 15, 2019
    © REUTERS / Francis Mascarenhas
    Indian Minister Asks if Pakistan PM Generous Enough to Hand Over Terror Leader Masood Azhar
    A UNSC designation will subject Azhar to an assets freeze, travel ban and an arms embargo, Faisal added.      

    Masood Azhar was arrested in India in the early 1990s and it took a hijacking incident n December 1999 to have him freed in exchange for the hostages. Masood went on to establish a dreaded terror group, which New Delhi insists is behind numerous attacks on its soil. 

    Following the Indian Parliament attack, the US State Department added JeM to its foreign terrorist organisation (FTO) list. Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the recent suicide bomb attack against an Indian paramilitary convoy on 14 February which killed 40 security personnel.

