China Positive on Terror Tag for Pak-based JeM Chief Masood Azhar

China had initially placed a technical hold on prohibiting the proposal to declare Azhar as an international terrorist under the 1267 Taliban Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council, which has the authority to do so.

New Delhi (Sputnik): China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a media briefing in Beijing on Tuesday, said that at present, the relevant consultations are under way in the 1267 Committee within the framework and that positive progress has been made.

"China supports the issue of listing, which should be resolved through political consultation within the framework of the 1267 Committee. We think that is also the consensus of the overwhelming majority of the members of the Council", China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Masood Azhar, founder of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), as per the Indian government, is the man behind the 14 February Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 40 Indian security personnel were killed and many were left wounded.

India reportedly provided some documented proof against Azhar to the global community and urged them to support declaring Azhar an international terrorist at the UN.

The Indian government had shared the evidence against Azhar with China, urging Beijing to remain "sensitive to each other's concerns".

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during his meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on 22 April, stressed that as neighbours, China and India must step up their "strategic communication" to shape the global agenda.

On Friday, UK High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith told reporters in New Delhi that "we are waiting to see whether the country that has so far been resisting, agreeing to the listing will lift that objection. I remain optimistic that we will reach that conclusion".

China has been put on technical hold the attempt to declare Azhar as international terrorist since 2009. In 2009, India was the lone proposer, while in 2016, India's proposal was co-sponsored by the US, France, and UK. In 2017, the US, UK, and France moved the proposal.