Register
17:26 GMT +322 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols along a fence at the India-Pakistan border in R.S Pora, southwest of Jammu, on October 3, 2016

    India Shares Evidence With China on Jaish-e-Mohammed Leader - Foreign Ministry

    © AFP 2019 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
    World
    Get short URL
    140

    According to the Foreign Ministry's statement, New Delhi now expects the 1267 UN Sanctions Committee, which is a UNSC committee dealing with counter-terrorism, to add Jaish-e-Mohammed leader to its terrorist list.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) India has shared with China the evidence of terrorist activities of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group and its leader Maulana Masood Azhar, who is believed by New Delhi to be responsible for organising a deadly attack in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir in February, the spokesperson for the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

    "We have shared with China all evidences of terrorist activities of Jaish-e-Mohammad and its leader Masood Azhar. It is now for the 1267 Sanctions Committee and other authorized bodies of the U.N. to take a decision on the listing of Masood Azhar. India will continue to pursue all available avenues to ensure that terrorist leaders who are involved in heinous attacks on our citizens are brought to justice," the statement said.

    READ MORE: India Suspends Cross-Border Trade With Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir 

    The attack took place on 14 February, when a car carrying over 100 pounds of explosives was detonated on the Jammu-Srinagar highway next to a security convoy in the Pulwama district of the Indian northern Jammu and Kashmir state. Forty-five Indian paramilitary officers were killed. New Delhi named Masood Azhar, residing in Pakistan, as the person responsible for ordering the attack.

    Indian army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan, in Pallanwal sector, about 75 kilometers from Jammu, India, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016
    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    Pakistan Supplying Chinese Grenades to Terrorists in Kashmir, Indian Media Says
    After the attack, India accused Pakistan of having a "direct hand" in the incident and blamed the neighbouring nation for harbouring and protecting terrorists.

    Following the 14 February attack, the United States, the United Kingdom and France drafted a resolution urging the UN Security Council to designate Masood Azhar and his group as terrorists.

    Being an ally of Pakistan, China, on its part, put this request on hold noting that Beijing needed more time to examine the issue. China blocked the attempts to impose sanctions on Masood Azhar twice, in 2016 and in 2017.

    Tags:
    terror attacks, UN Security Council (UNSC), Indian Foreign Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Creepy Places: Tourism for Thrill-seekers
    World's Most Creepy Places: Tourism for Thrill-seekers
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse