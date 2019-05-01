Register
17:34 GMT +301 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Police keep watch outside the family home of a bomber suspect where an explosion occurred during a Special Task Force raid, following a string of suicide attacks on churches and luxury hotels, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 25, 2019.

    Sri Lanka Bans Mosques Run by Extremist Groups Amid Terror Crackdown

    © REUTERS / Thomas Peter
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Sri Lanka’s Department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs has begun scrutinising all registered mosques in the island nation following the series of Easter Sunday attacks on churches and hotels which left 253 people dead and over 500 injured.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): As part of Sri Lanka's ongoing resolve to address the security questions raised by the country's worst-ever terrorist attack last month, the island nation of approximately 22 million people has decided to ban all mosques which are believed to be influenced by extremists.

    "Measures are being taken to ban the mosques operating under the authority of the National Thowheed Jammath and Jamathei Millathu Ibraheem," MRM Malik, Director of the Department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs said on Wednesday.

    READ MORE: Sri Lanka Asks India to Send Anti-Terror Commandos After Easter Blasts — Report

    Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena had earlier banned  National Thowheedh Jamaath (NTJ) and Jamathei Millathu Ibrahim (JMI) groups, which are suspected of being behind the Easter Sunday blasts on 27 April.

    The director has instructed officials to report about those mosques operating under the influence of NTJ and JMI in their districts within a week.

    Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Dinuka Liyanawatte
    Sri Lanka Bans Promoting Religious, Extremist or Radical Ideologies
    The Sri Lankan government will also introduce stringent rules curtailing the establishment of mosques in the country in the future. Currently, over 2,000 mosques have been registered by the Department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs in Sri Lanka.

    "The permission for these (2,000) registered mosques will be investigated in the coming weeks," the department said.

    On Sunday, the department asked the Board of Trustees of the mosques to issue an identity card to the Imam (Islamic preacher), Muazzin (who summons the faithful to prayer from a minaret) and other workers of their mosques in view of the prevailing situation in the terror-hit country.

    Since the 21 April blasts, several religious leaders have been taken into custody. Police have seized arms and ammunition during massive raids across the country. 

    ​President Sirisena on Tuesday issued a notification amending the Emergency Regulations under Section 5 of the Public Security Ordinance to include a prohibition on involvement in religious, extremist or radical ideologies.

    READ MORE: Sri Lankan Intel Believes New Attacks Possible Using Female Bombers — Reports

    Sri Lanka, where the majority of the population is Buddhist, has also banned the use of face covering clothing such as the Niqab and Burqa to strengthen national security.

    On Tuesday, Megapolis and Western Development Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka also called for the deporting of 800 foreign Islamic clerics engaged in religious teaching at various Madrasas.

    The cable operators of Sri Lanka, in a suo motu move, have removed controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's Peace TV from their channel list. India and Bangladesh had already banned the channel founded by Naik.

     

    Related:

    Sri Lanka Lifts Social Media Ban Set After Easter Sunday Bombings - Report
    Easter Sunday Attacks Targeted the West, Not Sri Lanka – Scholars
    Kellyanne Conway Rips AOC for Week-Long Silence on Deadly Sri Lanka Blasts
    Sri Lanka Asks India to Send Anti-Terror Commandos After Easter Blasts - Report
    Tags:
    radicalisation, jihadist propaganda, mosques, ban, Sri Lanka
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse