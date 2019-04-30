Register
20:28 GMT +330 April 2019
    Sri Lankan Army soldiers secure the area around St. Anthony Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019.

    Indian Security Agency Averts Sri Lanka-style Terror Attack - Reports

    © AP Photo / Chamila Karunarathne
    Asia & Pacific
    The top investigative agency has averted a deadly attack that was likely in the offing and could have caused mayhem in a southern Indian state, which has a prominent presence of Christians and Muslims as well.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed that it has arrested a Daesh* suspect who had plans to launch a suicide attack in the southern Indian state of Kerala similar to the ones witnessed in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, a report in the English newspaper Economic Times read.

    READ MORE: Easter Sunday Attacks Targeted the West, Not Sri Lanka – Scholars

    29-year-old Riyas Aboobacker, also known as Abu Dujana, has been arrested for conspiring to carry out Sri Lanka-type terror attacks in Kerala.

    ​Aboobacker, a resident of Kerala's Palakkad city, is associated with the Kasaragod Module of Daesh.

    A Sri Lankan police officer walks into the motel where the Australian and British-educated suicide bomber had detonated his device inside, in Dehiwala on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka April 26, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Dinuka Liyanawatte
    Sri Lankan Attackers May be Planning More Assaults -US Ambassador
    The Kasaragod Module of Daesh surfaced in July 2016 following the disappearance of 15 youths from Kerala's Kasaragod district and their subsequent migration to Daesh bases in Afghanistan and Syria.

    ​During NIA's interrogation, Aboobacker purportedly admitted that he wanted to carry out a suicide attack in Kerala. He has reportedly admitted to be following speeches and videos of Zahran Hashim, the main accused in the Sri Lankan terror attack.

    Aboobacker was also inspired by the speeches of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

    READ MORE: Sri Lanka Asks India to Send Anti-Terror Commandos After Easter Blasts — Report

    He revealed that he had links with Abdul Rashid Abdulla and had been following his speeches instigating people to carry out attacks in India.

    Aboobacker also admitted that he was in contact with Abdul Khayoom, the main accused in the Valapattanam Daesh case.

    The National Investigation Agency had earlier received inputs that some of the suspects were in touch with Abdul Rashid, and Abdul Khayoom who had migrated to Afghanistan and Syria.

    Based on the inputs, the NIA carried out raids at three places in Kerala — two in Kasaragod and one in Palakkad district. Aboobacker was produced before a court in Kochi city on Tuesday.

    *Daesh (aka IS/ISIS/Islamic State) is a terror group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Daesh, Kerala, India, Sri Lanka
