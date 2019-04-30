Indian Security Agency Averts Sri Lanka-style Terror Attack - Reports

The top investigative agency has averted a deadly attack that was likely in the offing and could have caused mayhem in a southern Indian state, which has a prominent presence of Christians and Muslims as well.

New Delhi (Sputnik): India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed that it has arrested a Daesh* suspect who had plans to launch a suicide attack in the southern Indian state of Kerala similar to the ones witnessed in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, a report in the English newspaper Economic Times read.

29-year-old Riyas Aboobacker, also known as Abu Dujana, has been arrested for conspiring to carry out Sri Lanka-type terror attacks in Kerala.

​Aboobacker, a resident of Kerala's Palakkad city, is associated with the Kasaragod Module of Daesh.

The Kasaragod Module of Daesh surfaced in July 2016 following the disappearance of 15 youths from Kerala's Kasaragod district and their subsequent migration to Daesh bases in Afghanistan and Syria.

​During NIA's interrogation, Aboobacker purportedly admitted that he wanted to carry out a suicide attack in Kerala. He has reportedly admitted to be following speeches and videos of Zahran Hashim, the main accused in the Sri Lankan terror attack.

Aboobacker was also inspired by the speeches of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

He revealed that he had links with Abdul Rashid Abdulla and had been following his speeches instigating people to carry out attacks in India.

Aboobacker also admitted that he was in contact with Abdul Khayoom, the main accused in the Valapattanam Daesh case.

The National Investigation Agency had earlier received inputs that some of the suspects were in touch with Abdul Rashid, and Abdul Khayoom who had migrated to Afghanistan and Syria.

Based on the inputs, the NIA carried out raids at three places in Kerala — two in Kasaragod and one in Palakkad district. Aboobacker was produced before a court in Kochi city on Tuesday.

*Daesh (aka IS/ISIS/Islamic State) is a terror group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.