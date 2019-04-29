Register
23:08 GMT +329 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    St.Sebastian's Church,Katuwapitiya,Negombo,Sri Lanka.

    Easter Sunday Attacks Targeted the West, Not Sri Lanka – Scholars

    © Photo: St.Sebastian's Church,Katuwapitiya,Negombo,Sri Lanka.
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Multiple Deadly Explosions Hit Sri Lanka on Catholic Easter (67)
    0 60

    Despite the intelligence on the probability of terror attacks and their targets, Sri Lanka’s inability to prevent them has intrigued scholars in Russia and India. They observed that there is a need to study the development and impending dangers, while also trying to tackle another front of Daesh* terrorism.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Defence analysts and scholars from Russia and India on Monday observed that Daesh targeting the island nation of Sri Lanka, after being rooted out from Syria and Iraq, holds major significance in various regards. They said that there is a need to understand that perhaps the target was the West and not Sri Lanka itself.

    Participating in a video conference organised between New Delhi and Moscow on the subject "Tragedy in Sri Lanka: A New Origin of International Terrorism", panellists opined that the serial bomb attacks on churches and hotels across Sri Lanka must be seen as unprecedented, as they were carried out to send an ideological message to Christians in particular and the West in general that Islamic elements will undertake any mission designed for global propaganda effect and impact.

    READ MORE: Daesh May Attack RESORTS in Africa, Asia After Sri Lanka Bombings — Reports

    They said that the coordinated bombing that jolted the largely peaceful country on Easter Sunday, leaving 253 killed and over 500 others wounded, had all the markings of the involvement of Daesh, but they cautioned that it must be analysed as a new development within the existing framework of terrorism.

    Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019
    © REUTERS / Dinuka Liyanawatte
    Sri Lanka Asks India to Send Anti-Terror Commandos After Easter Blasts - Report
    Professor Boris Volkhonsky, associate professor at the Institute of Asian and African Studies at Moscow State University, said, "Sri Lanka is like a second homeland to me. I am really invested in that country. No one expected the Easter Sunday blasts. The Muslim community in Sri Lanka cannot be entirely blamed for the incident. As for the involvement of ISIS (Daesh), it is a new development in terms of its operations, its target etc. Sri Lanka has been peaceful and has just about recovered from a civil war that lasted nearly 20 years".

    "I do believe that both external and internal factors were involved, but external factors were more prominent. These blasts in Sri Lanka were not a coincidence. They were designed for a propaganda effect and impact. What we have seen in Sri Lanka is different from what has happened in Iraq and Syria. There is quite a perverse logic behind this tragedy. The involvement of decent and affluent people is a surprising change", Professor Volkhonsky added.

    READ MORE: Elder Brother of Sri Lankan Attacker Arrested With 2 Blades — Reports

    Major General Dhruv Katoch (Retd.), director of the India Foundation, a Delhi-based security and strategic think tank, listed five key reasons for Daesh to select Sri Lanka as a place to attack. "ISIS (Daesh) has lost territory, not its ideology. Its ideology has not been defeated. The church was one target; in addition, the target was the West. On the one hand, these blasts reflect a battle of religion — Christians versus Muslims — and on the other, this incident has a civilizational context of West versus Islamic", Major General Katoch (Retd.) noted.

    "This was simply a criminal and murderous attack. Attempts are being made to rationalise it, which I feel is wrong. The fourth point I want to make is on the issue of warning. We must understand that that Sri Lanka has enjoyed total peace for 10 years. The country and its government had become complacent and were saying, 'It cannot happen here'; well, it is when you think nothing is going to happen, that's when something does happen. Warnings were given, but were discarded", he said.

    "The fifth and last point is that this is an ideological war, a clash of civilisations", Major General Katoch stressed further.

    Chandana Wickramaratne
    © Photo: Chandana Wickramaratne/facebook
    Sri Lankan Leader Appoints New Acting Police Chief After Easter Sunday Attacks - Reports
    Yuri Nagernyak, director general of the International Foundation for the Promotion of the Development of Culture told Sputnik, "We need to look at the root causes for terrorism. We need to examine the attacks in Sri Lanka holistically, see the common patterns. It is obvious that ISIS (Daesh) is not limiting its operations to the Middle East anymore. It is looking for creating maximum impact and publicity. Terrorists want to reach as many countries as possible. The attacks in Sri Lanka were carried out by people who logically should not have been part of such attacks".

    READ MORE: Daesh Claims Attack on Kalmunai, Says 17 Policemen Killed or Injured — Report

    Ajai Sahni, executive director of the Institute of Conflict Management in Delhi, told Sputnik, "The level of (advance) intelligence given by India to Sri Lanka was unprecedented, right down to the date of the attack, the intended targets, the timing etc., all this was given. This attack was possible and successful simply because of a collapse of the system, a collapse of the intelligence framework in Sri Lanka".

    All the panellists were in agreement that ideologies have to be defeated to stop acts of violence from taking place and that terrorism must not only be fought and countered, but must also be dealt with.

    *Daesh (aka IS/ISIS/Islamic State) is a terror group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Multiple Deadly Explosions Hit Sri Lanka on Catholic Easter (67)

    Related:

    Daesh May Attack RESORTS in Africa, Asia After Sri Lanka Bombings - Reports
    Sri Lanka Attack Suspect Was Radicalised While Studying in Australia - PM
    Open Doors UK Spokesperson: Sri Lanka Bombings ‘Clearly an Attack on Christians’
    Sri Lanka Police Find 15 Dead Including 6 Minors at Daesh Hideout
    Tags:
    target, terror attack, West, Christians, Daesh, Sri Lanka
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Every Type of Beauty: The All Sizes Catwalk Rocks Paris With Brave Fashion Choises
    Every Type of Beauty: Unusual Catwalk Rocks Paris With Brave Fashion Display
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse