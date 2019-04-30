Indian Navy on High Alert For Cyclone FANI Relief Efforts

The cyclone could hit the eastern coast off Odisha by 3 May with a maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kilometres per hour, with gusts up to 200 kilometres per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Tuesday.

New Delhi (Sputnik): As the cyclone storm Fani was intensifying into a "Severe Cyclonic Storm" over the south-east and adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, the Indian Armed Forces were on a high alert to render necessary humanitarian assistance.

The Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said that Fani lies over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, about 830 km south of Puri city in the Indian state of Odisha and 670 km south-southeast of the city of Vishakhapatnam in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, as well as about 680 km northeast of Trincomalee, a Sri Lankan port city.

READ MORE: Phethai Cyclone to Lash India’s Southern Coast — High Alert Sounded

"Indian Naval ships at Visakhapatnam and Chennai are standing-by to proceed to the most affected areas to undertake Humanitarian Aid Distress Relief (HADR), evacuation, logistic support including providing medical aid", the Indian Navy said in a statement.

#CycloneFani: Indian Air Force stands ready to provide assistance to the people of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh & Tamil Nadu in the advent of Cyclone Fani. pic.twitter.com/0Qx8ePjLEy — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 29, 2019

​

© AFP 2019 / Tauseef MUSTAFA Drones Deployed to Assess Disaster Damage Caused by Cyclone Phethai in India

As Cyclone Storm ‘FANI’ intensifies into a Severe Cyclonic Storm, Naval ships at Visakhapatnam and Chennai, aircraft at Naval Air Stations INS Rajali at Arakkonam, Tamilnadu and INS Dega at Visakhapatnam are on standby. @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/6gYGN4dMQo — amitabh p revi (@amitabhprevi) April 30, 2019

These ships are embarked with additional divers, doctors, inflatable rubber boats, and relief material that include food, tents, clothes, medicines, blankets etc., in sufficient quantities. Naval aircraft are also standing by at Naval Air Stations INS Rajali at Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu and INS Dega at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh to undertake reconnaissance, rescue, casualty evacuation, and air drop relief material to those stranded, the navy added.

READ MORE: Severe Cyclone Titli Prompts Mass Evacuatons in Eastern India — Reports

​The National Disaster Relief Force and Indian Coast Guard have also been put on high alert and are coordinating with the state government.

Indian Navy: As #Fani intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm, Eastern Naval CD assumed high degree of readiness to render necessary humanitarian assistance. These ships are embarked with additional divers,doctors,inflatable rubber boats&relief materials in quantities sufficient pic.twitter.com/GCoWSuWiCG — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2019

​The Indian government has been issuing regular warnings since 25 April to fishermen not to venture out to sea and asking those at sea to return to shore.