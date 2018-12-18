Phethai Cyclone to Lash India’s Southern Coast Today - High Alert Sounded

The Tropical Cyclone 'Phethai' is set to hit Kakinada coast in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh today, according to India Meteorology Department.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — More than 350 coastal villages in the coastal Andhra Pradesh are on high alert as Cyclone Phethai is likely to make landfall between Visakhapatnam and Kakinada on Monday.

The national and state disaster response forces are on standby along with 10,000 state government employees who are being deployed to deal with any eventuality.

Personnel of NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) are advising people along the coastal Andhra Pradesh to do everything necessary to keep themselves safe when cyclone ‘Phethai' makes its landfall.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the Collectors of coastal districts to take necessary precautionary measures and ensure proper state of preparedness.

The Indian Navy has flown 11 sorties across the eastern coast and is warning fishermen to stay away from the coastal areas.

Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command is in a high degree of readiness to render necessary humanitarian assistance.

Indian Railway has canceled and diverted several trains in view of the cyclone.

Several flights to Visakhapatnam have also been canceled.

Apart from affecting Andhra Pradesh, the Cyclone ‘Phithai' is also likely to trigger heavy rainfall in the eastern Indian states of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal.